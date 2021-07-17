HAM vs GLA Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast match - July 18th, 2021

Hampshire will take on Glamorgan in their next T20 Blast 2021 match at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

Hampshire are in sixth place in the South Group with 13 points, having won five of their 13 games so far. They come into this match on the back of a dominating six-wicket win over Sussex. Hampshire will have to win this encounter if they wish to make it to the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Glamorgan are struggling in the bottom half of the points table, having won 3 of their 13 games so far. A crushing 74-run defeat at the hands of Somerset has seen Glamorgan knocked out of contention for the quarterfinals.

However, they will be focused on putting on a good showing in their final fixture and ending their T20 Blast 2021 campaign with a win.

Here are three players you can pick as captain and vice-captain for your Dream 11 team for the T20 Blast 2021 match between Hampshire and Glamorgan.

England v Pakistan - 3rd Royal London Series One Day International

Hampshire skipper James Vince has been in some fine form in the ongoing T20 Blast 2021. The right-handed batter is the leading run-scorer for Hampshire, having notched up 326 runs at an average of 36.22 and a strike rate of 136.97.

Vince was named man of the match after scoring a match-winning century in their previous fixture against Sussex. Vince scored 102 with a strike rate of 172.88 in just 59 balls. His innings consisted of 14 fours and 3 sixes.

#2 Daniel Douthwaite

Daniel Douthwaite has been one of Glamorgan's bright spots in the T20 Blast 2021. Daniel is the leading wicket-taker for Glamorgan with 15 scalps from 11 games in the ongoing T20 Blast 2021.

Douthwaite has also contributed to Glamorgan's lower middle order with some crucial, quick-fire knocks. He has scored 182 runs with a strike rate of 146.77 in the tournament. His ability to contribute with bat and ball makes him a crucial pick ahead of their match against Hampshire.

Glamorgan v Essex Eagles - Vitality T20 Blast

Marnus Labuschagne, the elegant batsman from Australia, has been in good form in the tournament so far. Labuschagne is the leading run-getter for Glamorgan in this year's T20 Blast 2021 with 312 runs, averaging 52 at a strike rate of 135.65. Labuschagne also has seven scalps to his name so far in the tournament. His economy rate with the ball is under 8.

Labuschagne will be hoping to put his best foot forward in the final game of the tournament and finish the year on a strong note, making him a must-pick in your Dream11 team.

Edited by Diptanil Roy