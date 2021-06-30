HAM vs SUR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast match - June 30th, 2021

Surrey are set to lock horns with Hampshire in a South Group match of the T20 Blast 2021 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Wednesday, June 30.

Surrey are well-positioned in fourth spot on the table with 11 points after four wins from 10 games. They have lost three games while three others have been washed out due to rain.

Meanwhile, Hampshire have found it difficult to raise the bar and are languishing at the bottom of the table with only five points. They have managed to win just one game against Essex and have lost four so far. Three of Hampshire's matches had to be abandoned due to rain.

Surrey have won just one game in their last five encounters and will be hoping for a turnaround in the upcoming T20 Blast clash. Meanwhile, things haven’t really been a bed of roses for Hampshire as they come into this match on the back of a hat-trick of losses, with their last win coming against Essex on June 13.

Both the teams will be desperate for a win to increase their chances of qualifying for the next stage.

On that note, let's glance through the top three key picks for captain and vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the upcoming T20 blast fixture.

England v New Zealand: Day 1 - First Test LV= Insurance Test Series

Ollie Pope might not be the highest run-scorer for Surrey in the ongoing T20 Blast edition but he is arriving in this match fresh from a healthy knock against Glamorgan.

He scored 60 of 45 deliveries with seven fours on a challenging surface at Sophia Gardens. Pope has played three matches so far and has scored 130 runs at an impressive average of 65.00, the highest among his teammates.

#2 Kyle Jamieson

Surrey CCC v Middlesex - Vitality T20 Blast

Kyle Jamieson, the Man of the Match in the recently-held World Test Championship final, announced his arrival in the T20 Blast with a blistering cameo against Glamorgan.

The Surrey player notched up 31 runs off just 15 deliveries with three fours and two sixes during his team’s run-chase. Jamieson also managed to scalp the crucial wicket of the well-set Kiran Carlson and gave away 27 runs from his three overs.

#1 Colin De Grandhomme

India v New Zealand - ICC World Test Championship Final: Day 2

Colin de Grandhomme, the Black Caps’ all-rounder, played his first game for Hampshire at the ongoing T20 Blast on 25th June and made a mark right away.

Batting at number four, he amassed 66 runs from 34 deliveries while chasing 173 runs in 20 overs. De Grandhomme's innings included ten fours and two sixes against a formidable Somerset bowling attack.

He also performed with the ball in hand, bagging two wickets in his four overs. Therefore, you must have De Grandhomme as the captain or vice-captain in your Dream11 team for the upcoming T20 Blast fixture.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee