HAM vs LAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Royal London One-Day Cup 2022 Group B Match

Hampshire will take on Lancashire in a Group B match of the Royal London One-Day Cup 2022 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Sunday.
It's the clash of the table-toppers in Group B. Hampshire have been in superb form, winning all four games so far. They're sitting pretty atop the points table. Meanwhile, Lancashire are also unbeaten so far. They have three wins and a no-result and are second in the standings.
HAM vs LAN Probable Playing XIs
Hampshire
Nick Gubbins (c), Aneurin Donald, Tom Prest, Ben Brown (wk), Fletcha Middleton, Felix Organ, Toby Albert, Keith Barker, Scott Currie, Jack Campbell, John Turner.
Lancashire
George Balderson, Luke Wells, Rob Jones, Steven Croft, Keaton Jennings (c), George Bell, George Lavelle (wk), Danny Lamb, Tom Bailey, Liam Hurt, Jack Morley.
Match Details
Match: HAM vs LAN
Date & Time: August 14, 2022; 3:30 PM IST
Venue: Rose Bowl, Southampton.
Pitch Report
Only one game has been played at the Rose Bowl in Southampton in this 50-over tournament. Hampshire defended 236 against Worcestershire in that clash. The track at this venue is usually an excellent one to bat on, and the ball comes on to the bat nicely. However, there could be some help for bowlers.
Today’s HAM vs LAN Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Ben Brown has been good behind the stumps and has taken five catches. He has chipped in with 68 runs too.
Batters
Tom Prest is in fine touch with the bat and has aggregated 249 runs in four innings in the tournament at a strike rate of 109.69.
All-rounders
Luke Wells has been superb with both bat and ball. He has scored 144 runs while striking at 129.72 and has taken six scalps too.
Bowlers
Scott Currie is in solid form with the ball. He has taken eight wickets in four games, and he has also got 79 runs in three innings.
Five best players to pick in HAM vs LAN Dream11 Prediction Team
Scott Currie (HAM): 395 points
Luke Wells (LAN): 391 points
Tom Prest (HAM): 367 points
Keith Barker (HAM): 195 points
Steven Croft (LAN): 175 points
Key stats for HAM vs LAN Dream11 Prediction Team
Scott Currie: 79 runs & 8 wickets
Tom Prest: 249 runs
Keith Barker: 53 runs & 4 wickets
Luke Wells: 144 runs & 6 wickets
Steven Croft: 133 runs
HAM vs LAN Dream 11 Prediction
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ben Brown, Keaton Jennings, Steven Croft, Nick Gubbins, Tom Prest, Danny Lamb, Luke Wells, Keith Barker, Liam Hurt, Scott Currie, Jack Campbell.
Captain: Scott Currie. Vice-captain: Luke Wells.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ben Brown, Steven Croft, Rob Jones, Nick Gubbins, Tom Prest, Luke Wells, Keith Barker, Liam Hurt, Tom Bailey, Scott Currie, John Turner.
Captain: Tom Prest. Vice-captain: Luke Wells.