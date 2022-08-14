HAM vs LAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Royal London One-Day Cup 2022 Group B Match

Hampshire will take on Lancashire in a Group B match of the Royal London One-Day Cup 2022 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Sunday.

It's the clash of the table-toppers in Group B. Hampshire have been in superb form, winning all four games so far. They're sitting pretty atop the points table. Meanwhile, Lancashire are also unbeaten so far. They have three wins and a no-result and are second in the standings.

HAM vs LAN Probable Playing XIs

Hampshire

Nick Gubbins (c), Aneurin Donald, Tom Prest, Ben Brown (wk), Fletcha Middleton, Felix Organ, Toby Albert, Keith Barker, Scott Currie, Jack Campbell, John Turner.

Lancashire

George Balderson, Luke Wells, Rob Jones, Steven Croft, Keaton Jennings (c), George Bell, George Lavelle (wk), Danny Lamb, Tom Bailey, Liam Hurt, Jack Morley.

Match Details

Match: HAM vs LAN

Date & Time: August 14, 2022; 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Rose Bowl, Southampton.

Pitch Report

Only one game has been played at the Rose Bowl in Southampton in this 50-over tournament. Hampshire defended 236 against Worcestershire in that clash. The track at this venue is usually an excellent one to bat on, and the ball comes on to the bat nicely. However, there could be some help for bowlers.

Today’s HAM vs LAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ben Brown has been good behind the stumps and has taken five catches. He has chipped in with 68 runs too.

Batters

Tom Prest is in fine touch with the bat and has aggregated 249 runs in four innings in the tournament at a strike rate of 109.69.

All-rounders

Luke Wells has been superb with both bat and ball. He has scored 144 runs while striking at 129.72 and has taken six scalps too.

Bowlers

Scott Currie is in solid form with the ball. He has taken eight wickets in four games, and he has also got 79 runs in three innings.

Five best players to pick in HAM vs LAN Dream11 Prediction Team

Scott Currie (HAM): 395 points

Luke Wells (LAN): 391 points

Tom Prest (HAM): 367 points

Keith Barker (HAM): 195 points

Steven Croft (LAN): 175 points

Key stats for HAM vs LAN Dream11 Prediction Team

Scott Currie: 79 runs & 8 wickets

Tom Prest: 249 runs

Keith Barker: 53 runs & 4 wickets

Luke Wells: 144 runs & 6 wickets

Steven Croft: 133 runs

HAM vs LAN Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Hampshire vs Lancashire - Royal London One-Day Cup 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ben Brown, Keaton Jennings, Steven Croft, Nick Gubbins, Tom Prest, Danny Lamb, Luke Wells, Keith Barker, Liam Hurt, Scott Currie, Jack Campbell.

Captain: Scott Currie. Vice-captain: Luke Wells.

Dream11 Team for Hampshire vs Lancashire - Royal London One-Day Cup 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ben Brown, Steven Croft, Rob Jones, Nick Gubbins, Tom Prest, Luke Wells, Keith Barker, Liam Hurt, Tom Bailey, Scott Currie, John Turner.

Captain: Tom Prest. Vice-captain: Luke Wells.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav