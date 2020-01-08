HEA vs HUR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's BBL 2019-20 Match - Jan 9th, 2020

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview Published Jan 08, 2020

Jan 08, 2020 IST SHARE

Fantasy Cricket Tips

Brisbane Heat and Hobart Hurricanes have experienced indifferent form in BBL 2019-20 although they have won half of their six games so far. With consistency being the key metric in the league phase, both sides will be looking for a win in Match 29 at the Gabba on Thursday. Brisbane has won two on the trot coming into this game with Tom Banton and Max Bryant striking form at the right time.

With Chris Lynn in their ranks, Brisbane Heat are favourites going into this match. However, the Hurricanes received a major boost with the arrival of captain, Matthew Wade from national duty. With both teams at full strength for this match, a highly entertaining game is on the cards between the two sides in Brisbane. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for HEA vs HUR.

Squads to choose from:

Brisbane Heat:

Chris Lynn(C), Tom Banton, Matt Renshaw, Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Ben Cutting, Josh Lalor, Ben Laughlin, Jimmy Pierson, Jack Prestwidge, Mark Steketee, Mitch Swepson and Zahir Khan.

Hobart Hurricanes:

Matthew Wade (C), Qais Ahmad, George Bailey, Ben McDermott, Scott Boland, Nathan Ellis, David Moody, Clive Rose, Caleb Jewell, David Miller, Simon Milenko, Tom Rogers and Mac Wright

Playing XI Updates:

Brisbane Heat:

Advertisement

Joe Burns returns from national duty and is set to play his first BBL 2019-20 game on Thursday. Jimmy Pierson should pave the way for this inclusion with the rest of the side remaining unchanged. This would mean Banton, who struck a sixteen ball fifty against the Thunder, having to don the gloves for this game.

Chris Lynn and Matt Renshaw have done well this season and are critical in the middle overs with the Heat bowling unit also beginning to take shape. Jack Prestwidge's inclusion has added much-needed balance to the side while the duo of Zahir Khan and Ben Laughlin have been doing their bit which gives Brisbane Heat the edge over their opponents in this game.

Possible XI: Banton(WK), Bryant, Lynn, Burns, Renshaw, Cutting, Prestwidge, Zahir, Swepson, Lalor and Laughlin.

Hobart Hurricanes:

Although Matt Wade is back for the Hurricanes, D'Arcy Short and Riley Meredith aren't available for this game. While Wade will come in for Short at the top of the order, David Moody should get the nod over Clive Rose for the other vacancy in the side.

While Wade will be key to their batting performance, McDermott and Bailey will have to come up with good performances as well if they were to topple the Heat. Their bowling unit doesn't ooze confidence but has quietly gone about its work with Qais Ahmed and Scott Boland being key for them in this encounter.

Possible XI: Wade(C), Jewell, McDermott (WK), Bailey, Milenko, Miller, Ellis, Rogers, Boland, Qais and Moody

Match Details:

Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes, Match 29

9 January 2020, 1:40 PM IST

The Gabba, Brisbane

Pitch Report:

Another good batting track awaits the two sides with scores of over 170 being a common sight at the Gabba. While there isn't much turn on offer for the spinners, the pacers will extract extra bounce early on. Winning the toss and choosing to bowl would be the ideal scenario for either side at this venue.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Matthew Wade was one of the leading run-scorers in BBL 2018-19 with 592 runs. Although this is his first game of the season, Wade should score some runs along with his deputy, Ben McDermott as both of them are picked in the side. If the balance of the side permits, Tom Banton is a worthy pick as well with the Englishman smashing a quick fifty in his previous outing for the Heat.

Batsmen: Chris Lynn is a popular pick in fantasy contests with the Queenslander being one of the cleanest strikers of the cricket ball. Lynn has already scored a couple of fifties in BBL 2019-20 and warranties a place in the fantasy side along with David Miller and Max Bryant. The returning Joe Burns is a viable alternative to Bryant with the Australian Test opener capable of scoring quick runs in the middle overs.

Allrounders: Matt Renshaw has exceeded expectations this season with the southpaw contributing with both bat and ball. Renshaw has 156 runs to his name with his off-spin also yielding a few wickets. Along with Ben Cutting, Renshaw should find a place in the fantasy side with the option of Simon Milenko also available.

Bowlers: Ben Laughlin and Qais Ahmad are must-have players in the fantasy side with both of them capable of picking a wicket or two for their side. Another viable pick would be that of Zahir Khan, who has already picked six wickets with a good economy rate of 6.57. The likes of Scott Boland and Nathan Ellis are decent options as well and would complete the fantasy team for this game.

Captain: Chris Lynn and Matt Wade are the ideal candidates for the mantle of captaincy with both of them capable of scoring quick runs upfront. While Lynn's record at the Gabba is exemplary, Wade's ability against pace and spin holds him in good stead. If one were to pick a different option, Ben McDermott would be a great one as well.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ben McDermott, Matt Wade, Chris Lynn, Max Bryant, David Miller, Matt Renshaw, Ben Cutting, Ben Laughlin, Qais Ahmad, Mitch Swepson and Scott Boland. Captain: Chris Lynn, Vice-Captain: Ben McDermott

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Matt Wade, Ben McDermott, Chris Lynn, Joe Burns, David Miller, Ben Cutting, Matt Renshaw, Ben Laughlin, Qais Ahmad, Zahir Khan and Nathan Ellis. Captain: Matt Wade, Vice-Captain: Chris Lynn