HEA vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BBL 2021-22, Match 46

The 46th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 has the Brisbane Heat (HEA) taking on the Adelaide Strikers (STR) at the Gabba in Brisbane on Wednesday.

The Adelaide Strikers have been disappointing this season with just two wins from 10 games. Although they have been able to grab a lot of Bash Boost points, the Strikers have lacked the final punch. They will be keen to return to winning ways to keep their playoff hopes alive as they face a depleted Brisbane Heat side. Although the Heat have lost their previous two games in the BBL, they have a decent roster to fall back on, making for an intriguing game at the Gabba.

HEA vs STR Probable Playing 11 Today

STR XI

Matt Short, Henry Hunt, Jake Weatherald, Jono Wells, Thomas Kelly, Ryan Gibson, Harry Nielsen (wk), Rashid Khan, Peter Siddle, Harry Conway and Fawad Ahmed/Daniel Worrall

HEA XI

Chris Lynn, Lachlan Pfeffer (wk), Ben Duckett, Tom Cooper (c), Max Bryant, Sam Heazlett, Xavier Bartlett, Mark Steketee, Jack Wildermuth, Mujeeb ur Rehman and Matt Kuhnemann/Paddy Dooley

Match Details

HEA vs STR, BBL 2021-22, Match 46

Date and Time: 12th January 2022, 1:45 PM IST

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

Pitch Report

A decent batting track is expected at the Gabba despite there being some help on offer for the bowlers. The pacers should get the ball moving around early on, but the batters should enjoy the bounce off the surface. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play given the turn on offer and the dimensions of the ground. Wickets in hand will be key for both teams, with 160-170 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s HEA vs STR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Ben Duckett: England batter Ben Duckett is back in the Heat squad and will be eager to make up for lost time. Before he was sidelined due to health concerns, Duckett was one of the top performers in the Heat set-up, scoring over 200 runs at a decent rate. With Harry Nielsen batting down the order, Duckett should find a place in your HEA vs STR Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Jake Weatherald: Jake Weatherald has underwhelmed in the BBL this season, with the southpaw unable to get going in the middle overs. With Matt Renshaw not available for this game, the onus will be on Jake Weatherald to provide the impetus with the bat, making him a fine addition to your HEA vs STR Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Matt Short: Matt Short has been the Strikers' best batter with his explosiveness serving them well at the top of the order. Short has also been used as the fifth bowler by the Strikers, which adds further value to his case for inclusion in your HEA vs STR Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Mujeeb Ur Rehman: Mujeeb Ur Rehman has been quite economical this season, but he hasn't been able to pick up as many wickets as he would have liked to. The Afghan spinner is a genuine wicket-taking threat in the middle overs with his variations bound to yield a wicket or two in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in HEA vs STR Dream11 prediction team

Peter Siddle (STR) - 585 points

Matt Short (STR) - 520 points

Mujeeb ur Rehman (HEA) - 290 points

Important stats for HEA vs STR Dream11 prediction team

Matt Short - 265 runs in 10 BBL 2021-22 matches, Bat Average: 29.44

Mujeeb ur Rehman - 7 wickets in 10 BBL 2021-22 matches, Economy: 6.30

Rashid Khan - 14 wickets in 10 BBL 2021-22 matches, Bowl Average: 18.71

HEA vs STR Dream11 Prediction Today (BBL 2021-22)

HEA vs STR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - BBL 2021-22

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ben Duckett, Chris Lynn, Jono Wells, Sam Heazlett, Jake Weatherald, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Mark Steketee, Rashid Khan, Xavier Bartlett and Mujeeb ur Rehman

Captain: Chris Lynn. Vice-captain: Matt Short.

HEA vs STR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - BBL 2021-22

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ben Duckett, Chris Lynn, Thomas Kelly, Max Bryant, Jake Weatherald, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Mark Steketee, Rashid Khan, Xavier Bartlett and Mujeeb ur Rehman

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Jake Weatherald. Vice-captain: Chris Lynn.

Edited by Samya Majumdar