HEA vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BBL 2021-22, Match 41

Brisbane Heat (HEA) will take on Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) in the 41st match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 at The Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday.

With just three wins from nine matches, Brisbane Heat are sixth in the table with 14 points. However, that will be the least of their worries as the Heat had to field a second-string team in their previous match against the Melbourne Renegades after 12 of their players tested positive for COVID-19. They will have to do the same today as well. The Hobart Hurricanes, meanwhile, have lost their last two BBL outings, with one of those coming at the hands of Brisbane Heat. The Hurricanes have won four of their nine matches and are fourth in the standings.

HEA vs HUR Probable Playing 11 Today

HEA XI

Jake Lehmann, Jack Clayton, Fakhar Zaman, Sam Heazlett, Tom Cooper (c), Lachlan Pfeffer (wk), Steven McGiffin, Will Prestwidge, Ronan McDonald, David Grant, Mujeeb ur Rahman

HUR XI

Ben McDermott, D’Arcy Short, Caleb Jewell, Tom Lammonby, Peter Handscomb (c), Tim David, Wil Parker, Thomas Rogers, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Lamichhane, Gabe Bell

Match Details

HEA vs HUR, BBL 2021-22, Match 41

Date and Time: 8th January, 2022, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gabba is renowned for its extra pace and bounce, with pacers fast expected to have a field day. Batters will need to be careful and spend some time in the middle before shifting gears.

Today’s HEA vs HUR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

The unavailability of most other prominent wicketkeepers makes Lachlan Pfeffer an essential pick for your Dream11 fantasy team. He will look to make it count with the bat following his disappointing outing against the Melbourne Renegades.

Batters

Ben McDermott is the leading run-scorer in BBL 2021-22 so far, with 364 runs from seven innings at an average of 60.67 and a strike rate of 163.96. He has already smashed two centuries this season.

Fakhar Zaman became the latest overseas signing for the Brisbane Heat, who have several absentees in their squad. The southpaw is a wonderful limited-overs batter. Although Zaman failed to assert his authority in the last game, he will be looking to play a big knock today.

All-rounder

D’Arcy Short is a fantastic all-rounder who has been extremely useful for the Hobart Hurricanes. He has amassed 265 runs and picked up three wickets in BBL 2021-22. He could prove to be a decent multiplier choice for your fantasy side.

Bowler

Tom Rogers has been in fine form with the ball for the Hobart Hurricanes. He has picked up 14 wickets in eight matches at an economy rate of 7.06.

Top 5 best players to pick in HEA vs HUR Dream11 prediction team

Ben McDermott (HUR) – 563 points

Tom Rogers (HUR) – 526 points

D’Arcy Short (HUR) – 488 points

Sam Heazlett (HEA) – 370 points

Mujeeb ur Rahman (HEA) - 286 points

Important stats for HEA vs HUR Dream11 prediction team

Ben McDermott: 364 runs

Tom Rogers: 50 runs and 14 wickets

D’Arcy Short: 265 runs and 3 wickets

Mujeeb ur Rahman: 7 wickets

Tim David: 120 runs

HEA vs HUR Dream11 Prediction Today (BBL 2021-22)

HEA vs HUR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - BBL 2021-22

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lachlan Pfeffer, Ben McDermott, Sam Heazlett, Peter Handscomb, Jake Lehmann, Fakhar Zaman, D’Arcy Short, Tim David, Tom Rogers, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Sandeep Lamichhane

Captain: Ben McDermott. Vice-Captain: D’Arcy Short.

HEA vs HUR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - BBL 2021-22

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lachlan Pfeffer, Ben McDermott, Sam Heazlett, Tom Cooper, Jake Lehmann, D’Arcy Short, Tim David, Tom Rogers, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Sandeep Lamichhane, Riley Meredith

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Tom Rogers. Vice-captain: Sam Heazlett.

Edited by Samya Majumdar