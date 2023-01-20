HEA vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Big Bash League 2022, Match 49

The 49th match of the Big Bash League 2022 will see the Brisbane Heat (HEA) square off against the Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) at the Gabba Stadium in Brisbane on Friday, January 20.

Ahead of this match, here's all you need to know about the HEA vs HUR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

The Hobart Hurricanes have won five of their last eleven matches and will try their best to build up from there. The Brisbane Heat, on the other hand, have won four of their last eleven matches in the competition.

The Brisbane Heat will give it their all to win the match, but the Hobart Hurricanes are expected to win this encounter.

HEA vs HUR Match Details

The 49th match of the Big Bash League 2022 will be played on January 20 at the Gabba Stadium in Brisbane. The game is set to start at 2:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HEA vs HUR, Match 49

Date and Time: January 20, 2023, 2:30 pm IST

Venue: Gabba Stadium, Brisbane

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gabba Stadium is a batting paradise, where fans will likely see a lot of runs scored. The last match played here was between the Brisbane Heat and Perth Scorchers, where a total of 312 runs were scored at a loss of eight wickets.

HEA vs HUR Form Guide

HEA - Won 4 of their 11 matches

HUR - Won 5 of their 11 matches

HEA vs HUR Probable Playing XI

HEA Playing XI

No injury updates

Josh Brown, Usman Khawaja (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw, Sam Hain, Jimmy Peirson (wk), James Bazely, Michael Neser, Matthew Kuhnemann, Spencer Johnson, Mitchell Swepson.

HUR Playing XI

No injury updates

Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade (c & wk), Zak Crawley, Tim David, D'Arcy Short, Faheem Ashraf, Tom Andrews, Nathan Ellis, Patrick Dooley, Riley Meredith.

HEA vs HUR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Wade (9 matches, 236 runs)

M Wade is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. B McDermott is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

T David (11 matches, 282 runs)

C Jewell and T David are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. Z Crawley played exceptionally well in the last match, so could also be a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

M Neser (9 matches, 39 runs, 15 wickets)

J Bazley and M Neser are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Renshaw is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

P Dooley (9 matches, 16 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are P Dooley and R Meredith. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. N Ellis is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

HEA vs HUR match captain and vice-captain choices

M Neser

M Neser will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match. He has earned 623 points in the last nine matches.

P Dooley

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can pick P Dooley as he will bowl in the death overs and is in red-hot form. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 569 points in the last nine matches.

5 Must-Picks for HEA vs HUR, Match 49

P Dooley - 16 wickets

R Meredith - 17 wickets

M Neser - 39 runs and 15 wickets

T David - 282 runs

N Ellis - 14 wickets

Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Match Expert Tips

Since the pitch is good for batting, it is advisable to pick at least 4 top-order batters, who will also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Wade

Batters: T David, C Jewell, Z Crawley

All-rounders: M Neser, J Bazley, M Renshaw

Bowlers: R Meredith, P Dooley, N Ellis, M Kuhnemann

Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: B McDermott

Batters: T David, C Jewell, J Brown

All-rounders: M Neser, J Bazley, M Renshaw, F Ashraf

Bowlers: R Meredith, P Dooley, N Ellis

