HEA vs HUR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's BBL Match - Dec 27th, 2020

Match 16 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2020 has the Brisbane Heat taking on the Hobart Hurricanes at the Gabba on Sunday.

The Brisbane Heat haven't won a single game in three BBL 2020 matches so far. While they have come close to winning a couple of them, their team hasn't clicked as a unit, contributing to their downfall. To compound their woes, captain Chris Lynn is out injured for a few games, leaving a glaring hole in the batting unit.

However, the inclusion of Lewis Gregory for this game should fill that hole to some extent. With the bowling unit also improving of late, the Heat would aim for their first win at the expense of the Hurricanes.

Speaking of the Hurricanes, the Peter Handscomb-led side has won three games out of four in BBL 2020. While their bowlers have done most of the damage, the likes of Colin Ingram and Ben McDermott have also come up trumps with the bat.

The Hurricanes also welcome Dawid Malan for this game, which adds to their already strong batting unit. With the experience of Malan bound to come in handy, it would be hard to look past a Hurricanes win on Sunday.

Despite starting the game as the second-favourites, the Heat have home conditions in their favor. With a well-balanced side full of all-rounders, the Heat should prove to be handful for the Hurricanes. With two valuable points up for grabs, we should be in for a great game of BBL cricket at the Gabba.

Squads to choose from

Brisbane Heat

Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Tom Cooper, Lewis Gregory, Sam Heazlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben Laughlin, Dan Lawrence, Morne Morkel, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Jimmy Peirson (c), Mark Steketee, Mitch Swepson, Jack Wildermuth, Matthew Willans.

Hobart Hurricanes

Matthew Wade (c), Scott Boland, Jake Doran, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, James Faulkner, Jarrod Freeman, Peter Handscomb, Colin Ingram, Will Jacks, Sandeep Lamichhane, Dawid Malan, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, David Moody, Tim Paine, Keemo Paul, D’Arcy Short, Nick Winter, Johan Botha, Charlie Wakim, Caleb Jewell

Predicted Playing XI

Brisbane Heat

Max Bryant, Sam Heazlett, Daniel Lawrence, Tom Cooper, Lewis Gregory, Jack Wildermuth, Jimmy Peirson (C&WK), Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Ben Laughlin

Hobart Hurricanes

D'Arcy Short, Dawid Malan, Ben McDermott, Peter Handscomb (C&WK), Colin Ingram, Tim David, James Faulkner, Keemo Paul/Johan Botha, Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith, and Scott Boland

Match Details

Match: Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes, Match 16

Date: 27th December 2020, at 1:45 PM IST

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game between the Heat and the Strikers at the Gabba, the bowlers should get a lot of help early on. With extra pace and swing on offer, the batsmen will need to be on their toes right from the word go.

The spinners could also come into play as the innings progress with the dimensions of the ground helping their cause. With the ball likely to skid on under the lights, both teams would look to chase upon winning the toss. 160 should be par at this venue, considering the conditions and bowling attacks on either side.

HEA vs HUR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

HEA vs HUR Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Peter Handscomb, Max Bryant, Dawid Malan, Ben McDermott, Dan Lawrence, Lewis Gregory, D'Arcy Short, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Jack Wildermuth, Nathan Ellis and Riley Meredith

Captain: D'Arcy Short, Vice-Captain: Daniel Lawrence

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Peter Handscomb, Sam Heazlett, Dawid Malan, Ben McDermott, Dan Lawrence, Lewis Gregory, D'Arcy Short, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Jack Wildermuth, James Faulkner, and Riley Meredith

Captain: Daniel Lawrence, Vice-Captain: Dawid Malan