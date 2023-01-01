HEA vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for BBL 2022-23, Match 25

The 25th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 will see the Brisbane Heat (HEA) take on the Sydney Sixers (SIX) at the Gabba in Brisbane on Sunday, January 1. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the HEA vs SIX Dream11 prediction.

After two losses to start their campaign, the Sixers are on a run of four straight wins coming into the game. While the likes of Josh Philippe and Moises Henriques have chipped in with the bat, it has been their bowling attack that has done most of the damage for them.

Brisbane Heat, meanwhile, have won just one of their five games so far. The Heat will bank on the duo of Sam Billings and Colin Munro to pave the way with the bat as they seek to return to winning ways.

With two valuable points up for grabs, a cracking game beckons at the Gabba.

HEA vs SIX Match Details, BBL 2022-23, Match 25

The Brisbane Heat and the Sydney Sixers will lock horns in the 25th match of the Big Bash League 2022-23 at the Gabba in Brisbane. The game is set to take place at 1:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HEA vs SIX, BBL 2022-23, Match 25

Date and Time: 1st January 2023, 1:45 PM IST

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Broadcast: Sony Sports Network.

HEA vs SIX pitch report for BBL 2022-23, Match 25

The previous game saw 326 runs scored across both innings, indicating a decent batting track. However, there should be help available with the new ball, with as many as five wickets falling in the first four overs across both innings. Pace will hold the key with extra bounce expected off the surface. Chasing could be the preferred option, with the ball expected to skid on under the lights.

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0

1st-innings score: 166

2nd-innings score: 160

HEA vs SIX probable playing 11s for today’s match

Brisbane Heat injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Brisbane Heat.

Brisbane Heat probable playing 11

Max Bryant, Colin Munro, Josh Brown, Sam Billings, Jimmy Peirson (c&wk), Ross Whiteley, Michael Neser, Mark Steketee, James Bazley, Matt Kuhnemann, and Mitchell Swepson.

Sydney Sixers injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Sydney Sixers.

Sydney Sixers probable playing 11

Josh Philippe (wk), Kurtis Patterson, James Vince, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian/Jackson Bird, Hayden Kerr, Chris Jordan, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis and Izharulhaq Naveed.

HEA vs SIX Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Josh Philippe (6 matches, 133 runs, Average: 22.16)

Josh Philippe has blown hot and cold this season with 133 runs in six matches at an average of 22.16. The Sydney Sixers keeper has a couple of scores of 40 and above this season, holding him in good stead. Given his ability to score big runs at the top of the order, Philippe should be a good addition to your HEA vs SIX Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Colin Munro (5 matches, 185 runs, Average: 37.00)

Colin Munro comes into the game on the back of a 98-run knock against the Sydney Thunder. The southpaw has 185 runs in five matches this season, the highest among Brisbane Heat batters. With Munro in decent form coming into the game, he is a good selection in your HEA vs SIX Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Michael Neser (4 matches, 7 wickets, Average: 16.57)

Michael Neser has shown glimpses of his ability this season with seven wickets in four matches. He is averaging 16.57 with the ball, impressing with the new ball for the Heat. With Neser also adding value with the bat, he is a fine pick for your HEA vs SIX Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Sean Abbott (5 matches, 9 wickets, Average: 18.56)

Sean Abbott is one of the best bowlers in the competition, with his record speaking for itself. Abbott has nine wickets in five matches this season at an average of 18.56. Although he missed the previous game, Abbott should slot right back into the side and make for a top pick in your HEA vs SIX Dream11 prediction team.

HEA vs SIX match captain and vice-captain choices

Sam Billings

Sam Billings has shown signs of form this season with 116 runs in five matches, including a fifty against the Adelaide Strikers. The Englishman is a decent player of both pace and spin and is likely to bat at No. 4. With Billings due for a big knock, he can be backed as a captaincy pick in your HEA vs SIX Dream11 prediction team.

James Vince

James Vince has often gotten off to starts without converting them. He has scores of 39 (31), 26 (23), 33 (28), and 19 (15) in his last four matches. However, Vince has seven fifties in 58 innings in his BBL career, holding him in good stead. Given the Brisbane Heat's bowling attack on offer, Vince should be a fine choice as captain or vice-captain in your HEA vs SIX Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for HEA vs SIX Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Colin Munro 185 runs in 5 matches James Bazley 7 wickets in 4 matches Michael Neser 7 wickets in 4 matches Sean Abbott 9 wickets in 5 matches Josh Philippe 133 runs in 6 matches

HEA vs SIX match expert tips for BBL 2022-23, Match 25

Mark Steketee has picked wickets consistently for the Heat with seven wickets to his name this season. In his last outing at the Gabba, Steketee had figures of 4/34 against the Strikers. With the conditions suiting his skill set and Steketee likely to bowl in the powerplay and death overs, he could be a game-changing pick in your HEA vs SIX Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your HEA vs SIX Dream11 Prediction, click here!

HEA vs SIX Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

HEA vs SIX Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Sam Billings (vc), Josh Philippe

Batters: Moises Henriques, Colin Munro, James Vince (c)

All-rounders: Michael Neser, Sean Abbott, James Bazley

Bowlers: Chris Jordan, Ben Dwarshuis, Mark Steketee

HEA vs SIX Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

HEA vs SIX Dream11 Prediction Team Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Sam Billings, Josh Philippe (vc)

Batters: Moises Henriques, Max Bryant (c), James Vince

All-rounders: Michael Neser, Sean Abbott, Hayden Kerr

Bowlers: Chris Jordan, Mitchell Swepson, Mark Steketee

