HEA vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's BBL Match - Jan 2nd, 2021

Match 24 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2020 has the Sydney Sixers taking on Brisbane Heat at the Gabba on Saturday.

The defending champions Sydney Sixers haven't missed a beat in the BBL this season, winning four of their five games. Riding on the exploits of captain Daniel Hughes and the bowlers, the Sixers are well on course for another deep run in the BBL.

Although Jason Holder isn't available any longer, the Sydney Sixers' bowling ranks have been bolstered by Jake Ball's arrival, a player whose experience could be useful in the BBL. With the Sixers in good form, they could win a fifth straight game on Saturday.

Meanwhile, their opponents, Brisbane Heat have blown hot and cold this season in the BBL, garnering only five points so far. Despite Chris Lynn's untimely injury, Brisbane Heat have coped well without him. Jimmy Peirson has led the side admirably, and with the arrival of Joe Denly, the Heat will fancy their chances in front of their home crowd.

Going by recent form, the Sixers are the overwhelming favourites to clinch yet another win in BBL 2020. However, the Heat have a very well balanced side, with Lewis Gregory and Jack Wildermuth impressing with both bat and ball.

With two valuable points up for grabs, both teams will eye a win to sustain their hopes of a playoff place in BBL 2020.

BBL 2020: Squads to choose from

Brisbane Heat

Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Tom Cooper, Lewis Gregory, Sam Heazlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben Laughlin, Dan Lawrence, Morne Morkel, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Jimmy Peirson (c), Mark Steketee, Mitch Swepson, Jack Wildermuth, Matthew Willans.

Sydney Sixers

Moises Henriques (c), Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Carlos Brathwaite, Dan Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Jason Holder, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Ben Manenti, Steve O’Keefe, Josh Philippe, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Silk, Mitchell Starc, James Vince, Jake Ball, Justin Avendano, Nick Bertus, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Tom Rogers, Gurinder Sandhu.

Predicted Playing-11s

Brisbane Heat

Max Bryant, Sam Heazlett, Joe Denly, Tom Cooper, Jack Wildermuth, Lewis Gregory, Jimmy Peirson (C&WK), James Bazley, Xavier Bartlett, Mujeeb ur Rehman and Mark Steketee.

Sydney Sixers

Jack Edwards, Josh Philippe (WK), James Vince, Daniel Hughes (C), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Carlos Brathwaite, Ben Manenti, Jake Ball and Steve O'Keefe.

Match Details

Match: Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers, Match 24

Date: 2nd January 2021, at 2:45 PM IST

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gabba has been very conducive for the pacers, as it has a lot of swing and bounce on offer. Considering the ground's large dimensions also playing into their hands, the bowlers have ruled the roost in the BBL at this ground, with the highest score this season being 152 runs.

However, the batsmen should be able to get going once they get their eyes in, which should make for a pretty competitive contest. Both teams will ideally want to chase under the lights, with 150-160 runs likely to be a par score at this venue.

HEA vs SIX Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

HEA vs SIX Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josh Philippe, Daniel Hughes, James Vince, Max Bryant, Joe Denly, Dan Christian, Jack Wildermuth, Lewis Gregory, Ben Dwarshuis, Jake Ball and Mujeeb ur Rehman.

Captain: James Vince. Vice-Captain: Lewis Gregory.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Josh Philippe, Daniel Hughes, James Vince, Sam Heazlett, Joe Denly, Dan Christian, Jack Wildermuth, Lewis Gregory, Ben Dwarshuis, Steve O'Keefe and Mujeeb ur Rehman.

Captain: James Vince. Vice-Captain: Jack Wildermuth.