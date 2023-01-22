HEA vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Big Bash League 2022, Match 51

The 51st match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022 will see the Brisbane Heat (HEA) squaring off against the Melbourne Stars (STA) at the Gabba Stadium in Brisbane on Sunday, January 22. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the HEA vs STA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

The Melbourne Stars have won three of their last 12 matches and will try their best to make a comeback in the tournament. Brisbane Heat, on the other hand, have won five games so far in the tournament and will try to book a spot in the Playoffs of BBL 2022-23.

The Melbourne Stars will give it their all to win the match, but the Brisbane Heat are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

HEA vs STA Match Details

The 51st match of the Big Bash League 2022 will be played on January 22 at the Gabba Stadium in Brisbane. The game is set to take place at 8.10 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HEA vs STA, Match 51

Date and Time: January 22, 2023, 8.10 am IST

Venue: Gabba Stadium, Brisbane

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gabba Stadium in Brisbane is a batting paradise, where fans may see a lot of runs. The last match played on this pitch was between the Brisbane Heat and Hobart Hurricanes, where a total of 312 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

HEA vs STA Form Guide

HEA - Won 5 of their 12 matches

STA - Won 3 of their 12 matches

HEA vs STA Probable Playing XI

HEA Playing XI

No injury updates.

Josh Brown, Usman Khawaja (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw, Sam Hain, Jimmy Peirson (wk), James Bazely, Michael Neser, Matthew Kuhnemann, Spencer Johnson, and Mitchell Swepson.

STA Playing XI

No injury updates.

Joe Clarke (wk), Thomas Rogers, Hilton Cartwright, Beau Webster, James Seymour, Nick Larkin, Clint Hinchliffe, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Luke Wood, Liam Hatcher, and Adam Zampa (c).

HEA vs STA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

J Clarke (12 matches, 346 runs)

J Clarke is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. J Peirson is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

T Rogers (12 matches, 228 runs)

J Brown and T Rogers are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. H Cartwright played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

M Neser (10 matches, 45 runs, 18 wickets)

J Bazley and M Neser are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. B Webster is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

L Wood (12 matches, 17 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Coulter Nile and L Wood. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Kuhnemann is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

HEA vs STA match captain and vice-captain choices

M Neser

M Neser will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match. He has earned 723 points in the last ten matches.

B Webster

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make B Webster your captain or vice-captain as he will bowl in the death overs and bat in the middle order. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 648 points in the last twelve matches.

5 Must-Picks for HEA vs STA, Match 51

J Bazley - 103 runs and 13 wickets

L Wood - 17 wickets

M Neser - 45 runs and 18 wickets

J Clarke - 346 runs

B Webster - 260 runs and 6 wickets

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for batting, it is advisable to pick at least four top order batters, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: J Clarke

Batters: T Rogers, H Cartwright, J Brown

All-rounders: M Neser, J Bazley, M Renshaw, B Webster

Bowlers: L Hatcher, N Coulter Nile, M Kuhnemann

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: J Clarke

Batters: J Brown

All-rounders: M Neser, J Bazley, M Renshaw, B Webster, M Labuschagne, C Hinchliffe

Bowlers: L Wood, N Coulter Nile, M Kuhnemann

