HEA vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Big Bash League 2023, Match 3

The 3rd match of the Big Bash League 2023 will see Brisbane Heat (HEA) squaring off against Adelaide Strikers (STR) at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Saturday, December 9. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the HEA vs STR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Adelaide Strikers ended their BBL 2022 at fourth position with six wins in their fourteen matches. They will look forward to starting their BBL 2023 journey on a positive note. Brisbane Heat, on the other hand, won their first match against Melbourne Stars by 103 runs.

Predicting the winner in such matches is very difficult, so one should make a balanced team. Still Brisbane Heat looks a tough opponent and might win the match.

HEA vs STR Match Details

The 3rd match of the Big Bash League 2023 will be played on December 9 at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. The game is set to take place at 1:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HEA vs STR, Match 3

Date and Time: 9th December 2023, 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Pitch Report

The pitch at Adelaide Oval in Adelaide supports both pacers and batters. Last T20I match was played back in November 2022 between England and India, the semi final of the T20 World Cup. England chased a massive target of 170 runs without losing a wicket.

HEA vs STR Form Guide

HEA - W

STR - Will be playing their first match

HEA vs STR Probable Playing XI

HEA Playing XI

No injury updates

Usman Khawaja, Sam Billings (wk), Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser, Mitchell Swepson, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Max Bryant, Colin Munro, Paul Walter, Xavier Bartlett

STR Playing XI

No injury updates

Matthew Short (c), Darcy Short, Chris Lynn, Adam Hose, Jake Weatherald, Harry Nielsen (wk), Jamie Overton, Cameron Boyce, Wes Agar, Henry Thornton, Ben Manenti

HEA vs STR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Billings

S Billings is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to perform well in today's match. H Nielsen is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

M Labuschagne

C Munro and M Labuschagne are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Both the top order batters are expected to perform well. U Khawaja is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

M Neser

M Short and M Neser are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the middle order and also completing their quota of overs. D Short is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

M Swepson

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are W Agar and M Swepson. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs too. X Bartlett is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

HEA vs STR match captain and vice-captain choices

M Neser

Since the pitch is expected to help both the batters and pacer, you can make M Neser the captain of your team. He can be one of the most important picks of today's match. He took 2 wickets in the last match and also batted in the middle order.

D Short

D Short can perform well both with bat and ball. He loves performing against Brisbane Heat and can perform well in today's nail-biting match. He will bat at the top order and also complete his quota of overs.

5 Must-Picks for HEA vs STR, Match 3

M Neser

D Short

M Short

M Labuschagne

C Munro

Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making openers or hard hitting batters the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Billings

Batters: U Khawaja, C Munro, M Labuschagne, C Lynn

All-rounders: D Short, M Short, M Neser

Bowlers: X Bartlett, M Swepson, W Agar

Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: H Nielsen

Batters: U Khawaja, C Munro, M Labuschagne, C Lynn

All-rounders: D Short, M Short, M Neser, J Overton

Bowlers: X Bartlett, M Swepson