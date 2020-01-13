HEA vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's BBL Match - Jan 14th, 2020

In Match 36 of BBL 2019-20 on Tuesday, Brisbane Heat and Adelaide Strikers square off against one another at the Gabba.

This game is bound to attract a number of eyeballs as South African superstar, AB de Villiers is set to make his BBL debut for the Heat. AB de Villiers' inclusion undoubtedly gives Brisbane Heat the favourites tag for this game with Chris Lynn and Ben Laughlin also starring for them.

However, their opponents, Adelaide Strikers aren't ones to be taken lightly. Led by Travis Head, the Strikers come into this match on the back of a dominant 63-run win over the Renegades. With the likes of Rashid Khan and Jono Wells doing well, Strikers should give the Heat a tough fight in what promises to be an entertaining game. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for HEA vs STR.

Squads to choose from

Brisbane Heat

Chris Lynn (C), Joe Burns, Max Bryant, Matt Renshaw, Ben Cutting, Josh Lalor, AB de Villiers, Jimmy Peirson, James Pattinson, Ben Laughlin, Jack Prestwidge, Mitchell Swepson and Mujeeb ur Rahman.

Adelaide Strikers

Travis Head (C), Wes Agar, Harry Conway, Rashid Khan, Harry Nielsen, Michael Neser, Liam O'Connor, Phil Salt, Jake Weatherald, Matt Short, Jono Wells, Billy Stanlake and Peter Siddle.

Playing XI Updates

Brisbane Heat

The overseas duo of AB de Villiers and Mujeeb ur Rahman is set to feature for this first time this season as the Heat look to make a few changes for this game. Chris Lynn should move to the top of the order with AB de Villiers fitting in at number three.

Matt Renshaw and Jimmy Peirson follow them in the middle order with Ben Cutting providing the balance in the side. James Pattinson and Ben Laughlin lead the bowling attack which is further strengthened by the inclusion of Mujeeb ur Rahman.

While Josh Lalor fills in one of the remaining two spots in the bowling unit, Swepson should get the nod over Prestwidge for this game.

Possible XI: Lynn (C), Bryant, de Villiers, Renshaw, Peirson (WK), Cutting, Pattinson, Mujeeb, Lalor, Laughlin and Swepson/Prestwidge.

Adelaide Strikers

After a brilliant win over the Renegades, the Strikers should field an unchanged side for this game against the Heat. Matt Short and Jono Wells starred for the Strikers on Sunday although much is expected from their top order trio of Salt, Weatherald and Head, who were unable to get going after starting off nicely.

They have ample depth in their batting unit with Neser and Rashid capable of clearing the boundary in the death overs. However, both of them are more crucial with the ball along with Peter Siddle. Liam O'Connor is a possible inclusion for this game although Wes Agar should get the nod over the spinner.

Possible XI: Weatherald, Salt, Head (C), Wells, Short, Nielsen (WK), Rashid, Neser, Siddle, Agar and Conway.

Match Details

Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers, Match 36

14th January 2020, 10:10 AM IST

The Gabba, Brisbane

Pitch Report

The previous game at the Gabba saw a relatively low scoring encounter between the Heat and Hurricanes. Although a similar type of wicket is expected for this game as well, the batsmen should have a more prominent say with this being an afternoon fixture. However, chances of this match taking place look bleak with persistent rains threatening to render the game a washout.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Both keepers, Jimmy Peirson and Harry Nielsen have done much of note in BBL 2019-20 so far. Both of them bat in the lower middle order with similar keeping ability as well. With either of them available for eight credits, Harry Nielsen should get the nod over Peirson for this game.

Batsmen: One wouldn't go past AB de Villiers for this much-awaited clash considering the South African's record in franchise-based cricket. Along with the new Heat recruit, Chris Lynn and Jono Wells are dependable picks. With 265 and 292 runs respectively, Lynn and Wells have done well in the middle overs and should play a big part in this game as well. As for the final batting pick, one of Phil Salt or Jake Weatherald should suffice, depending on the credits available.

Allrounders: A number of quality options are available in this section with Adelaide Strikers captain, Travis Head standing out. Although he couldn't convert a start against the Renegades, his off-spin did yield two wickets which should come into play on Tuesday as well.

Along with Head, Renshaw and Cutting are decent picks considering their form for the Heat. Michael Neser is a viable candidate as well with the Adelaide Strikers all-rounder relishing a return to his home ground in Brisbane. After finally getting some runs under his belt, Matt Short is an outside option if one were to pick a Strikers all-rounder instead of Neser.

Bowlers: Rashid Khan is a must-have in the side with the Strikers spinner picking 14 wickets so far. The returning Mujeeb ur Rahman is an invaluable asset to the Heat bowling unit. The Afghan spinner impressed for the Cumilla Warriors in BPL 2019-20 and should pick a wicket or two in this game as well. Along with Mujeeb, the likes of Ben Laughlin and Harry Conway are good picks with both of them impressing in recent games.

Captain: Chris Lynn has blown hot and cold this season although he has two fifties to his name. With a strike-rate of 161 to his credit, Chris Lynn looks good for a match-winning knock on Tuesday. Another worthwhile option would be Travis Head, who can contribute with both bat and ball for the Strikers. If one were to defer from the aforementioned duo, AB de Villiers is a viable pick for the multiplier options as well.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Harry Nielsen, Jono Wells, Chris Lynn, Phil Salt, AB de Villiers, Matt Renshaw, Travis Head, Michael Neser, Rashid Khan, James Pattinson and Mujeeb ur Rahman. Captain: Chris Lynn, Vice-Captain. Travis Head

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Harry Nielsen, Chris Lynn, AB de Villiers, Phil Salt, Ben Cutting, Michael Neser, Travis Head, Harry Conway, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman and Ben Laughlin. Captain: AB de Villiers, Vice-Captain: Travis Head