HEA vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's BBL 2021 Match - Jan 29th, 2021

In the Eliminator of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021, Brisbane Heat will take on Adelaide Strikers at the Gabba on Friday.

Both teams ended their respective BBL campaigns with 28 points apiece, but the Heat edged the Strikers to fourth spot because of their superior net run rate (NRR).

The Heat have been pretty impressive in the BBL this season, as they have had a well-balanced side in their ranks. Led by the explosive Chris Lynn, the Heat won seven of their 14 BBL games, with the likes of Jack Wildermuth and Lewis Gregory chipping in with valuable contributions.

Marnus Labuschagne also came to the party in the last few games, earning two 'Man of the Match' awards too. With momentum on the Heat's side, they would look to go a step further in their BBL campaign.

Meanwhile, the Strikers are back in the BBL knockouts, with Alex Carey leading the charge for the former champions. The arrival of Travis Head and Michael Neser has reinvigorated the side, and they now look like a formidable threat to the four other teams in the BBL playoffs.

Their bowling attack could be the key to their fortunes, with Wes Agar and Peter Siddle having picked up 39 wickets between them this season. However, the Strikers lost their previous game against the Thunder.

Both teams are pretty well-matched on paper, although the Heat hold a slight edge because of their home advantage. Nevertheless, the Strikers have a good blend of youth and experience, which should make for a cracking BBL game at the Gabba on Friday.

BBL 2020-21: Squads to choose from

Brisbane Heat

Chris Lynn (c), Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Tom Cooper, Lewis Gregory, Sam Heazlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben Laughlin, Dan Lawrence, Morne Morkel, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Jimmy Peirson, Mark Steketee, Mitch Swepson, Jack Wildermuth, Joe Denly, Matthew Willans.

Adelaide Strikers

Travis Head (c), Wes Agar, Danny Briggs, Alex Carey, Harry Conway, Rashid Khan, Jake Lehmann, Michael Neser, Harry Nielsen, Liam O'Connor, Matt Renshaw, Phil Salt, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Cameron Valente, Jake Weatherald, Daniel Worrall, Jon Wells, Cameron White, Daniel Worrall.

Predicted Playing 11s

Brisbane Heat

Chris Lynn (C), Max Bryant, Marnus Labuschagne, Joe Denly, Joe Burns, Jimmy Peirson (WK), Lewis Gregory, Jack Prestwidge, Mark Steketee, Ben Laughlin/Xavier Bartlett and Mitchell Swepson.

Adelaide Strikers

Alex Carey (WK), Jake Weatherald, Phil Salt, Travis Head (C), Matt Renshaw/Jono Wells, Ryan Gibson, Michael Neser, Danny Briggs, Liam O'Connor, Peter Siddle and Wes Agar.

Match Details

Match: Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers, the Eliminator.

Date: January 29, 2021, at 1:45 PM IST.

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gabba is a sporting one, offering help to both batsmen and bowlers. There should be ample movement off the surface for the bowlers, which could make it tough going for the batsmen against the new ball.

Spinners have also enjoyed success here, as the ball skids off the surface under the lights. Wickets in hand could be key to either side's fortunes.

160 runs is a par-score at the Gabba. With this game being a knockout clash in the BBL, both sides could look to bat first and make good use of the conditions up front in what should be an even contest between bat and ball.

HEA vs STR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

HEA vs STR Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alex Carey, Max Bryant, Phil Salt, Joe Denly, Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser, Travis Head, Mark Steketee, Wes Agar, Danny Briggs and Mitch Swepson.

Captain: Alex Carey. Vice-Captain: Wes Agar.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alex Carey, Max Bryant, Phil Salt, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Lewis Gregory, Travis Head, Mark Steketee, Wes Agar, Peter Siddle and Mitch Swepson.

Captain: Travis Head. Vice-Captain: Max Bryant.