HEA vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's BBL Match - Dec 23rd, 2020

Match 13 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2020 will see the Brisbane Heat take on the Adelaide Strikers at the Gabba on Wednesday.

The Heat have been woeful so far with no wins in two games. Despite their captain Chris Lynn coming up with the goods in the side's previous encounter against the Sydney Thunder, they were undone by Daniel Sams' whirlwind knock.

The Heat would be eager to get over that loss and register their first win of the season, especially in front of their home crowd. With the likes of Daniel Lawrence and Jack Wildermuth also in their ranks, the Heat would fancy their chances at the Gabba.

The Adelaide Strikers also come into this fixture on the back of a defeat. The Strikers were undone by Daniel Christian and the Sydney Sixers bowlers. They have managed to register just one win in the tournament so far.

To make matters worse for the Strikers, both Alex Carey and Harry Conway have been ruled out of Wednesday's match due to border restrictions. However, they still have a resourceful team, with Matt Renshaw and Phil Salt key to their fortunes.

Although the Brisbane Heat are clear favorites ahead of this clash, the Strikers do possess a potent bowling attack led by Rashid Khan.With both teams itching to bounce back, another cracking game awaits in BBL 2020.

Squads to choose from

Brisbane Heat

Chris Lynn (c), Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Tom Cooper, Lewis Gregory, Sam Heazlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben Laughlin, Dan Lawrence, Morne Morkel, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Jimmy Peirson, Mark Steketee, Mitch Swepson, Jack Wildermuth, Matthew Willans.

Advertisement

Adelaide Strikers

Travis Head (c), Wes Agar, Danny Briggs, Alex Carey, Harry Conway, Rashid Khan, Jake Lehmann, Michael Neser, Harry Nielsen, Liam O'Connor, Matt Renshaw, Phil Salt, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Cameron Valente, Jake Weatherald, Daniel Worrall, Jon Wells, Cameron White, Daniel Worrall

Predicted Playing 11

Brisbane Heat

Max Bryant, Sam Heazlett, Chris Lynn (C), Tom Cooper, Dan Lawrence, Jimmy Peirson (WK), Jack Wildermuth, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Ben Laughlin, Mark Steketee and Matthew Kuhnemann

Adelaide Strikers

Phil Salt, Jake Weatherald, Matt Renshaw, Harry Nielsen (WK), Jono Wells, Matt Short, Rashid Khan, Danny Briggs, Daniel Worrall, Wes Agar and Peter Siddle

Match Details

Match: Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers, Match 13

Date: December 23, 2020, at 1:45 PM IST

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

Pitch Report

With this being the first game at the Gabba, a fresh pitch awaits the two sides. The Gabba is known to host high-scoring games, and it shouldn't be any different on Wednesday as well.

The ball should come on to the bat fairly well, although the batsmen will need to keep an eye for extra bounce on offer. With this being a high-scoring venue, both teams would be keen on chasing upon winning the toss.

A total of around 170-180 should be good enough with the conditions not expected to change much as the match progresses.

Advertisement

HEA vs STR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

HEA vs STR Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Nielsen, P Salt, J Weatherald, M Bryant, C Lynn, D Lawrence, M Renshaw, W Agar, R Khan, M ur Rehman and B Laughlin

Captain: C Lynn, Vice-Captain: P Salt

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Peirson, P Salt, J Wells, M Bryant, C Lynn, D Lawrence, M Renshaw, W Agar, R Khan, M ur Rehman and J Wildermuth

Captain: P Salt, Vice-Captain: D Lawrence