Highest run-scorers and top wicket-takers of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021

Tamil Nadu were crowned the champions of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. They put it across Baroda by seven wickets to win India's domestic T20 tournament for the second time.

The Baroda batsmen were on the back foot right from the outset. They were reduced to a score of 36/6 at one stage. Vishnu Solanki (49) and Atit Sheth (29) gave them a chance by taking their total to 120/9 at the end of their allotted 20 overs.

Manimaran Siddharth, playing his first match of the tournament, was the star performer for Tamil Nadu with the ball, claiming four wickets to break the backbone of the Baroda batting line-up. He was ably assisted by all the other spin bowlers as they kept the opposition on a tight leash.

Tamil Nadu lost Narayan Jagadeesan early in the run-chase. But Baba Aparajith held one end up and stitched useful partnerships with C Hari Nishanth and captain Dinesh Karthik to take them closer to victory. Shahrukh Khan then clubbed a few lusty blows as they reached the target with a couple of overs to spare.

7⃣-wicket victory 👌

8⃣ wins in a row 👏



M Siddharth starred with the ball as Tamil Nadu beat Baroda in the @Paytm #SyedMushtaqAliT20 #Final to clinch the title. 🏆



Watch the highlights of the #TNvBDA summit clash 🎥👇https://t.co/kvbYQJdsD6 pic.twitter.com/7vsXL1TPDM — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 31, 2021

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 batting and bowling charts

Most Runs

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Highest Run-scorers [P/C: BCCI]

It was a double delight for Narayan Jagadeesan as apart from winning the title, he also finished as the highest run-scorer of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021.

Advertisement

The Tamil Nadu opener aggregated 364 runs in the tournament, with an unbeaten 78 as his highest score. Jagadeesan scored these runs at a decent strike rate of 141.08, with the help of 31 fours and 17 sixes.

Kedar Devdhar rose a rung to finish at the second spot in the run-scoring charts. The Baroda skipper accumulated 349 runs in the eight matches he played, an unbeaten 99 being his best effort. Devdhar played the anchor's role to perfection as he scored his runs at a strike rate of 113.68 and struck 35 fours and 11 maximums in the process.

Prabhsimran Singh slipped to the third position in the highest run-scorers list of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The Punjab wicketkeeper-batsman amassed 341 runs in the seven knocks he played, with an unbeaten 89 as his top score. Singh's runs came at a strike rate of 142.08 and included 24 fours apart from 22 hits across the boundary.

Most Wickets

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Highest Wicket-takers [P/C: BCCI]

Ashutosh Aman, with 16 wickets to his name, finished as the highest wicket-taker of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021.

Advertisement

The Bihar left-arm spinner had a best spell of 4/9 and an exceptional economy rate of 5.08.

Lukman Meriwala's solitary wicket in the final encounter helped him finish at the second spot, with 15 scalps to his credit. The Baroda left-arm pacer had a spell of 5/8 as his best returns and was not too expensive either, as he conceded an average of just 6.52 runs per over.

Avesh Khan and Siddarth Kaul were the joint third-highest wicket-takers as they accounted for 14 wickets apiece. The former is placed higher in the wicket-taking charts due to a slightly better average.

Madhya Pradesh's Khan returned figures of 5/17 as his best performance and had an acceptable economy rate of 7.45.