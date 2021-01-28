HL vs WAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Momentum One Day Cup Match – Jan 28, 2021

Highveld Lions will be squaring off against Warriors in the upcoming Pool B fixture of the Momentum One Day Cup 2021 on Thursday, January 28 at the Senwes Park, Potchefstroom.

The Lions are unbeaten in this tournament so far having won both their games, including a 42-run win against the Warriors.

The Warriors went down to the Lions in the opener but bounced back beating Cape Cobras by a margin of 81 runs in a rain-affected game.

Both teams come into this match high on confidence, which makes this an exciting encounter.

Squads to choose from - Momentum One Day Cup

Highveld Lions: Aaron Phangiso, Bjorn Fortuin, Delano Potgiter, Dominic Hendricks, Eldred Hawken, Johannes Diseko, Kagiso Rapulana, Malusi Siboto, Mitchel van Buuren, Nicholas van den Bergh, Reeza Hendricks, Ryan Rickelton, Sisanda Magala, Tladi Bokako, Wesley Marshall, Zanzima Nono Pongolo.

Warriors: Andrew Birch, Gihahn Cloete, Yaseen Vallie, Rudi Second, Sisanda Magala, Matthew Breetzke, Marco Marais, Dyllan Matthews, Sinethemba Qeshile, Onke Nyaku, Glenton Stuurman, Ayabulela Gqamane, Lesiba Ngoepe, Sithembile Langa.

Predicted Playing XIs

Highveld Lions

Ryan Rickleton, Wesley Marshall, Reza Hendricks, Dominic Hendricks, Van den Bergh, Delano Potgieter, Bjorn Fortuin, Malusi Siboto, Sisanda Mangala, Aaron Phangiso, Eldred Hawken.

Warriors

JJ Smuts, Marco Marais, Rudi Second, Yaseen Vallie, Wihan Lubbe, Senethemba Qeshile, Lesiba Ngoepe, Ayabulela Gqame, Stefan Tait, Gelnton Stuurman, MthiweKhaya Nabe

Match Details

Match: Highveld Lions vs Warriors, Match 11, Momentum One Day Cup

Date: 28th January 2021, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom, North West Province, South Africa

Pitch Report

The track at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom is good for batting. However, the weather forecast for this game isn't too great and rain is a threat.

Few games in this series have already been washed out.

Both sides will want the toss to go in their favour as they will want to bat second with the possibility of the DLS coming in.

HL vs WAR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

HL vs WAR Dream11 team

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Ryan Rickleton, Nicholas van den Bergh, Rudi Second, Domnic Hendricks, Wesley Marshall, Wihan Lubbe, Ayabulela Gqame, Delano Potgieter, Sisanda Mangala, Aaron Phangiso, MthiweKhaya Nabe

Captain: Delano Potgieter Vice-Captain: MthiweKhaya Nabe

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Senethemba Qeshile, Nicholas van den Bergh, Rudi Second, Domnic Hendricks, Wesley Marshall, Wihan Lubbe, Ayabulela Gqame, Delano Potgieter, Sisanda Mangala, Malusi Siboto, Gelnton Stuurman

Captain: Domnic Hendricks Vice-Captain: Rudi Second