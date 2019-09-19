Here’s how Yuvraj is playing India vs South Africa

Vikram Bhattacharya FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 127 // 19 Sep 2019, 17:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Play Fantasy Cricket on BalleBaazi.com

Yuvraj Singh might have retired from international cricket in June 2019 but he is still slated to play in the South Africa tour of India, however, this time through BalleBaazi.com, India’s fastest growing fantasy cricket platform. BalleBaazi.com allows a player to select a team of his choice and win along with the veteran southpaw and India’s most successful all-rounder, Yuvraj Singh. One can register here for free and can play at as low as ₹ 1 & win up to ₹25 lakhs.

After bidding farewell to a classy illustrious career in international cricket, Yuvi has started playing some of the popular T20 Leagues across the globe. He took part in the Canadian T20 League, 2019 Global T20 Canada, as the captain of Toronto Nationals. Nobody could say that he had bid adieu to international cricket. He had the same swiftness, same zeal, the same hunger and the same energy.

Yuvi went on to make substantial contributions for his team multiple times and helped his team cross the finish line to qualify for the eliminators. He made 35 off 21 balls in one, 45 off 26 balls in the other and clocked 52 off 21 as his best individual performance in the league. His team consisted of other international stars like Kieron Pollard, Trent Boult, Mitchell McClenaghan, Brendon McCullum, Heinrich Klaasen, etc.

Yuvi joined hands with BalleBaazi.com where fantasy gamers around the world make their own teams and compete with each other to win prizes worth lakhs. Here, a player can select his team of 11 players, Batting Fantasy team of 5 batsmen and Bowling Fantasy team of 5 bowlers.

BalleBaazi.com players get three different online games to play - Cricket, Kabaddi, and Football. It also has two mobile apps on both iOS & Android for users to play and chase their luck. One can also participate in practice games and avail huge bonuses such as referral bonus, promotions and segment-based rewards arrangement.

How to Play with Yuvi at BalleBaazi?

Yuvraj Singh, the brand ambassador of BalleBaazi.com, plays the game along with all the fantasy cricket players. You have to follow these simple steps to start playing with Yuvraj and earn while playing:

Download the app and register on the portal

Select any match being played

Select the type of game you want to play – Batting Fantasy, Classic Fantasy or Bowling Fantasy

Choose your team from the list of players from both teams

Choose a captain and vice-captain

Join the contest and watch the match to check your scores every time

When you win, you can transfer the money directly to your bank account through a secured payment gateway.

BalleBaazi.com gives you the opportunity to play like Yuvi did and win cash for yourself at the same time with the same excitement and vigour. So, if you have not started playing the India vs. South Africa T20 matches along with Yuvraj Singh till now, go ahead and register for the remaining matches and enjoy the affair with cricket.