HUR vs HEA Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's BBL 2019-20 Match - Jan 3rd, 2020

Match 21 of the ongoing BBL 2019-20 features the Hobart Hurricanes and Brisbane Heat facing each other at the Bellerive Oval. Both teams have had similar starts to their campaigns.

While the Heat have won just a solitary game so far, the Hurricanes have won a game more, although they have gone about their games in a convincing fashion. Riding on the performances of their bowlers, the Hurricanes will look to curtail Brisbane Heat's top-heavy batting unit which boasts of Chris Lynn.

Despite possessing good balance within the side, Brisbane Heat is yet to click as a unit and would hope for a complete performance to kickstart their campaign. With two valuable points on offer for both sides, one can expect loads of entertainment from the likes of Chris Lynn and D'Arcy Short. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for HUR vs HEA.

HUR vs HEA Squads

Hobart Hurricanes

Matthew Wade (C), George Bailey, Scott Boland, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis, James Faulkner, Jarrod Freeman, Caleb Jewell, Macalister Wright, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Simon Milenko, David Miller, David Moody, Qais Ahmad, Thomas Rogers, Clive Rose, D’Arcy Short, Aaron Summers

Brisbane Heat

Chris Lynn(C), Tom Banton, Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Ben Cutting, AB de Villiers, Sam Heazlett, Zahir Khan, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Lalor, Ben Laughlin, James Pattinson, Jimmy Peirson, Jack Prestwidge, Matt Renshaw, Mark Steketee, Mitch Swepson, Mujeeb ur Rahman

HUR vs HEA Playing XI Updates

Hobart Hurricanes

No changes are expected from the Hurricanes in spite of a loss to the Stars. On a tough wicket, the Hurricanes were able to hold their own as they lost by just four runs through DLS. They have a very balanced side in their midst with D'Arcy Short and Ben McDermott being crucial to their cause. Caleb Jewell and David Miller have also chipped in with a few cameos while George Bailey assumes the role of finisher. They have a long batting unit as well with James Faulkner and Nathan Ellis capable of scoring quick runs as well. However, the focus would be upon Riley Meredith, who has been the standout bowler for them this season. Along with Qais Ahmed, Meredith will look to provide the breakthroughs in the middle overs at the Bellerive Oval.

Possible XI: Short, Milenko, McDermott (C&WK), Miller, Jewell, Bailey, Faulkner, Ellis, Qais, Rose and Meredith.

Brisbane Heat

After an abject batting performance against the Scorchers, one would expect a change or two in the Heat playing XI. Although both Bryant and Heazlett haven't scored many runs, both of them should be given another chance. Tom Banton and Chris Lynn are their best bets with the bat while Matt Renshaw's recent form also holds him in good stead. Mark Steketee could be given the axe with Jack Prestwidge waiting on the sidelines. Ben Laughlin and Zahir Khan remain key to their fortunes while much is expected from Josh Lalor with the new ball.

Possible XI: Banton, Bryant, Lynn(C), Renshaw, Heazlett, Pierson(WK), Cutting, Prestwidge/Steketee, Lalor, Zahir, and Laughlin

HUR vs HEA Match Details

Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat, Match 21

3rd January 2020, 1:40 PM IST

Bellerive Oval, Hobart

HUR vs HEA Pitch Report

A good batting track awaits the two sides with scores of over 170 being expected on Friday. The pacers generally extract extra pace and bounce at this venue with spin also playing a role as the game progresses. The weather is also on brighter side, which should make for an entertaining game of cricket in Hobart.

HUR vs HEA Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Ben McDermott has done well this season with a couple of starts to his name. The Hobart captain also scored a fifty against the Melbourne Renegades and does look to be in good knick as well. Another viable option would be Tom Banton, who would look to make amends for a no-show against the Perth Scorchers. Banton has 87 runs to his name so far and should score some runs at the top of the order.

Batsmen: The duo of D'Arcy Short and Chris Lynn are arguably two of the best in BBL. Both of them are known for their destructive ability and have already made a mark in BBL 2019-20 as well. Considering their ability and reputation, both of them should feature in the fantasy team for this game. David Miller is another decent option with the southpaw due for a big one. As for the final batting pick, one of Caleb Jewell or George Bailey should do the trick.

All-rounders: Matt Renshaw has grown in leaps and bounds over the last year or so in the T20 format. He has had a great start to BBL 2019-20 as well with 126 runs and a wicket as well to his name. While he occupies one spot, either of James Faulkner or Ben Cutting would also suffice. Faulkner has consistently provided the breakthroughs for the Hurricanes and should pick a wicket or two while Cutting's ability to clear the boundary with ease holds him in good stead.

Bowlers: Ben Laughlin and Riley Meredith are their respective side's best bet with the ball. They have picked 5 and 8 wickets respectively and will look to add more to their tallies. Along with them, Afghan spinners, Qais Ahmed and Zahir Khan are also dependable options. While Zahir Khan did put in a good show against the Scorchers, Qais' variations are ones to watch out for.

Captain: D'Arcy Short has already scored two fifties in the tournament with southpaw being the most consistent batsmen over the last few seasons. His record at the Bellerive Oval is exemplary which makes him an ideal candidate for captaincy along with Chris Lynn. David Miller is a fine option as well while Matt Renshaw could also be picked for one of the multiplier options.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ben McDermott, Tom Banton, Chris Lynn, David Miller, Caleb Jewell, Matt Renshaw, D'Arcy Short, Riley Meredith, Ben Laughlin, Zahir Khan, and Qais Ahmed. Captain: D'Arcy Short, Vice-Captain: Chris Lynn

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ben McDermott, Tom Banton, Chris Lynn, George Bailey, David Miller, Matt Renshaw, D'Arcy Short, James Faulkner, Ben Laughlin, Riley Meredith, and Zahir Khan. Captain: Chris Lynn, Vice-Captain: David Miller