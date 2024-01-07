HUR vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Big Bash League 2023, Match 29

The 29th match of the Big Bash League 2023 will see Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) squaring off against Brisbane Heat (HEA) at the Gabba in Brisbane on Sunday, January 7. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the HUR vs HEA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11, and the pitch report.

Hobart Hurricanes have won only three of their last six matches. Brisbane Heat, on the other hand, have won five of their last seven matches. Odds and venue record favor Brisbane Heat, who are currently leading the points table.

One should try to make a balanced team. Still, the Brisbane Heat looks like a tough opponent and might win the match.

HUR vs HEA Match Details

The 29th match of the Big Bash League 2023 will be played on January 7 at the Gabba in Brisbane. The game is set to take place at 2:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HUR vs HEA, Match 29

Date and Time: January 7, 2023, 2:45 PM IST

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Pitch Report

The pitch at Gabba in Brisbane supports both pacers and batters. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with death bowlers getting some crucial wickets. The last match that was played here was between Sydney Thunders and Brisbane Heat, where a total of 329 runs were scored at a loss of 19 wickets.

HUR vs HEA Form Guide

HUR - Won 3 of their last 6 matches

HEA - Won 5 of their last 7 matches

HUR vs HEA Probable Playing XI

HUR Playing XI

No injury updates

Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott (wk), Macalister Wright, Sam Hain, Corey Anderson, Tim David, Nikhil Chaudhary, Chris Jordan, Patrick Dooley, Nathan Ellis ©, Riley Meredith

HEA Playing XI

No injury updates

Colin Munro ©, Josh Brown, Matt Renshaw, Sam Billings (wk), Nathan McSweeney, Paul Walter, Michael Neser, Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann

HUR vs HEA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

B McDermott

B McDermott is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to perform well in today's match. S Billings is another good pick for today's encounter.

Batters

M Wright

C Munro and M Wright are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Both the top-order batters are expected to perform well. C Jewell is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

P Walter

C Jordan and P Walter are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the middle order and also completing their quota of overs. M Neser is another good pick today.

Bowlers

N Ellis

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are X Bartlett and N Ellis. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Swepson is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

HUR vs HEA match captain and vice-captain choices

P Walter

Since the pitch is expected to help both the batters and bowlers, you can make P Walter the captain of your team. He can be one of the most important picks of today's match. He has earned 330 points in the last five matches.

X Bartlett

X Bartlett has performed well with the ball in recent matches. He loves performing against Hobart Hurricanes and even the pitch will help bowlers like him. He has taken 10 wickets in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for HUR vs HEA, Match 29

P Walter

X Bartlett

M Swepson

M Wright

C Munro

Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making openers or hard-hitting batters the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: B McDermott

Batters: C Munro, M Wright, C Jewell

All-rounders: C Jordan, N Chaudhary, M Neser, P Walter

Bowlers: N Ellis, X Bartlett, M Swepson

Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: B McDermott

Batters: C Munro, M Wright

All-rounders: C Jordan, N Chaudhary, N McSweeney, P Walter

Bowlers: N Ellis, X Bartlett, M Swepson, M Kuhnemann