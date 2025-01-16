HUR vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Big Bash League 2024, Match 36

The 36th match of the Big Bash League 2024 will see Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) squaring off against Brisbane Heat (HEA) at the Gabba in Brisbane on Thursday, January 16.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the HUR vs HEA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Brisbane Heat have won three of their last eight matches. They lost their last match to Adelaide Strikers by 56 runs. Hobart Hurricanes, on the other hand, have won six of their last eight matches. They won their last match against Melbourne Renegades by four wickets.

Trending

These two teams have played a total of 23 head-to-head matches. Hobart Hurricanes have won 13 matches while Brisbane Heat were victorious in 10 matches.

HUR vs HEA Match Details

The 36th match of the Big Bash League 2024 will be played on January 16 at the Gabba in Brisbane. The game is set to take place at 2:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HUR vs HEA, 36th Match

Date and Time: 16th January 2025, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Gabba, Brisbane

Pitch Report

The pitch at Gabba in Brisbane is good for both batters and bowlers. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and smash a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match with wickets falling in death overs. The last match played at this venue was between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunder, where a total of 347 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

HUR vs HEA Form Guide

HUR - Won 6 of their last 8 matches

HEA - Won 3 of their last 8 matches

HUR vs HEA Probable Playing XI

HUR Playing XI

No injury updates

Mitchell Owen, Caleb Jewell, Charlie Wakim, Nikhil Chaudhary, Jake Doran, Matthew Wade (wk), Tim David, Nathan Ellis (c), Peter Hatzoglou, Riley Meredith, Billy Stanlake

HEA Playing XI

No injury updates

Jack Wood, Michael Neser, Nathan McSweeney, Matt Renshaw, Max Bryant, Tom Alsop (wk), Colin Munro (c), Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Spencer Johnson

HUR vs HEA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Matthew Wade

Matthew Wade is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and is in great form. He has scored 96 runs in the last five matches. Tom Alsop is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Mitchell Owen

Mitchell Owen and Tim David are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Mitchell Owen is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 226 runs in the last seven matches. Nathan McSweeney and Max Bryant are other good players for today's match.

All-rounders

Nikhil Chaudhary

Matt Renshaw and Nikhil Chaudhary are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Nikhil Chaudhary is expected to bat in the middle order and bowl his quota of overs in today's match. He has made 151 runs and taken three wickets in the last seven matches. Michael Neser is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Spencer Johnson

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Xavier Bartlett and Spencer Johnson. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Spencer Johnson has an exceptional venue record and can once again take a lot of wickets. He has taken eight wickets and made 33 runs in the last five matches. Riley Meredith is another good bowler for today's match.

HUR vs HEA match captain and vice-captain choices

Mitchell Owen

Mitchell Owen is the most crucial pick from Hobart Hurricanes as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and is in great form. He has smashed 226 runs and taken one wicket in the last seven matches.

Spencer Johnson

Spencer Johnson is one of the most crucial picks from the Brisbane Heat squad. He is in top form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will complete his quota of overs. He has taken eight wickets and scored 33 runs in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for HUR vs HEA, 36th Match

Nikhil Chaudhary

Spencer Johnson

Max Bryant

Xavier Bartlett

Mitchell Owen

Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Wade

Batters: T David, M Owen, M Bryant, N McSweeney

All-rounders: N Chaudhary, M Renshaw

Bowlers: R Meredith, X Bartlett, N Ellis, S Johnson

Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Wade

Batters: T David, M Owen, M Bryant, N McSweeney

All-rounders: N Chaudhary, M Renshaw, M Neser

Bowlers: R Meredith, X Bartlett, S Johnson

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️