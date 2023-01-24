HUR vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for BBL 2022-23, Match 55

Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) will take on the Brisbane Heat (HEA) in the 55th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 on Wednesday (January 25) at the University of Tasmania Stadium in Launceston. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the HUR vs HEA Dream11 prediction.

Brisbane Heat are better late than never as they have won four straight games and remain in contention for the playoffs. Their bowlers have been successful in defending targets in the last three of their four games, and Mitchell Swepson and Matthew Kuhnemann will once again be men to watch out for against the aggressive top order of the Hobart Hurricanes. Meanwhile, the Hobart Hurricanes are in a must-win situation, so a thrilling game is expected.

HUR vs HEA Match Details, BBL 2022-23, Match 55

The 55th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 between the Hobart Hurricanes and Brisbane Heat will be played on January 25 at the University of Tasmania Stadium in Launceston. The game is set to take place at 08.10 am IST.

Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HUR vs HEA, BBL 2022-23, Match 55

Date and Time: 25th January 2023, 08:10 AM IST

Venue: University of Tasmania Stadium, Launceston

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Broadcast: Sony Sports Network.

HUR vs HEA probable playing 11s for today’s match

Hobart Hurricanes injury/team news

No new injury concerns for the Hurricanes.

Hobart Hurricanes probable playing 11

Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Zak Crawley, Tim David, Matthew Wade (c & wk), D Arcy Short, Faheem Ashraf, Joel Paris, Nathan Ellis, Patrick Dooley, Riley Meredith

Brisbane Heat injury/team news

No new injury concerns for the Brisbane Heat.

Brisbane Heat probable playing 11

Usman Khawaja (c), Josh Brown, Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw, Sam Hain, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Michael Neser, James Bazley, Spencer Johnson, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann

Today's HUR vs HEA Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Ben McDermott (11 matches, 194 runs, Average: 17.63)

Ben McDermott is expected to play a key role in this game. He got off to a good start in the previous game, scoring 13 runs, and will look to play a crucial knock here, as well as be valuable behind the stumps.

Top Batter Pick

Tim David (13 matches, 350 runs, Average: 43.75)

He's had an excellent tournament with the bat so far, scoring 350 runs at an exceptional average of 43.75 and a strike rate of 163.55 in 13 games. Considering his current form, he's an absolute must-have in your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Michael Neser (13 matches, 42 runs & 18 wickets, Average: 19.55)

His recent form has garnered attention as he is one of the best all-rounders on the Australian circuit. He has picked up 18 wickets at an average of 19.55 and has scored 42 runs in 13 games, making him a multiplier choice for your fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Riley Meredith (13 matches, 20 wickets, Average: 21.70)

Riley Meredith has been exceptional with the ball in the tournament, picking up 20 wickets at an average of 21.70 in 13 games, and could be a key pick for your fantasy team.

HUR vs HEA match captain and vice-captain choices

James Bazley

James Bazley is a talented all-rounder in the tournament who has delivered consistent performances so far. He has scored 100 runs with the bat and taken 14 wickets with the ball and will look to put in another strong performance in the upcoming games.

Paddy Dooley

Paddy Dooley is one of the most successful bowlers in the competition from Hobart. His ability to drift the ball in the air has helped provide consistent breakthroughs for his side. He has taken 19 wickets at an average of 12.78 in 10 games.

Five must-picks with player stats for HEA vs HUR Dream11 fantasy cricket

Players Players Stats Nathan Ellis 16 wickets in 13 games Patrick Dooley 19 wickets in 10 games Matthew Wade 295 runs in 11 games Tim David 350 runs in 13 games Jimmy Peirson 283 runs in 12 games

HUR vs HEA match expert tips for BBL 2022-23, Match 55

Jimmy Peirson's previous outing saw him have a standout performance, scoring 57 runs at a strike rate of 132.56 with five fours and one six. He is an explosive batter who can play both pace and spin well, making him an excellent captaincy candidate for your fantasy team.

HUR vs HEA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

HUR vs HEA Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Jimmy Peirson

Batters: Zack Crawley, Caleb Jewell, Tim David (vc)

All-rounders: Michael Neser (c), Matt Renshaw, James Bazley

Bowlers: Paddy Dooley, Riley Meredith, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann

HUR vs HEA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

HUR vs HEA Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Matthew Wade (vc)

Batters: Usman Khawaja, Caleb Jewell, Tim David

All-rounders: Michael Neser, Darcy Short, James Bazley (c)

Bowlers: Paddy Dooley, Riley Meredith, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann

