HUR vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BBL 2021-22, Match 29

The 29th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 will see the Brisbane Heat (HEA) lock horns with the Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Saturday.

The Hobart Hurricanes are on a three-match winning streak in the BBL, riding on Ben McDermott's purple patch with the bat. With momentum on their side, the Hurricanes will be keen to get another win under their belts and close the gap between them and the top-two in the BBL points table. But they come across a wounded Heat side who have only won two games this season. The Heat will look to return to winning ways as soon as possible, making for an exciting contest at the Bellerive Oval.

HUR vs HEA Probable Playing XIs

HEA XI

Chris Lynn, Max Bryant, Tom Cooper, Ben Duckett, Jimmy Peirson (c&wk), Sam Heazlett, James Bazley, Xavier Bartlett, Mark Steketee, Jack Wildermuth/Matt Kuhnemann and Mujeeb ur Rehman

HUR XI

Matthew Wade (c&wk), D'Arcy Short, Ben McDermott, Peter Handscomb, Tim David, Harry Brook/Caleb Jewell, Jordan Thompson, Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Lamichhane and Tom Rogers.

Match Details

HUR vs HEA, BBL 2021-22, Match 29

Date and Time: 1st January 2022, 10:30 AM IST.

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart.

Pitch Report

A relatively high-scoring game is on the cards at the Bellerive Oval, with 160-170 being par at the venue. The batters will look to target the square boundaries from ball one despite there being some movement on offer for the pacers. As the match progresses, the spinners should also come into play, making for a good contest between the bat and ball. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with the pitch not expected to change much during the game.

Today’s HUR vs HEA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Matthew Wade: Although Matthew Wade has blown hot and cold this season, he has shown signs of his explosive batting ability on a few occasions. The southpaw is one of the best batters in the competition and given his record at the Blundstone Arena, Wade should get the nod over an in-form Ben McDermott in your HUR vs HEA Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Chris Lynn: Chris Lynn, like Matthew Wade, hasn't really fired with the bat this season, which has in turn impacted the Heat's fortunes in the BBL. He is a fierce striker of the cricket ball and with the experience he carries around, Lynn should come good sooner rather than later.

All-rounder

D'Arcy Short: D'Arcy Short has shown glimpses of his all-round prowess despite being demoted to No.3 in the batting unit. However, his knack for scoring big runs in the top order should hold him in good stead, making him a fine addition to your HUR vs HEA Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Xavier Bartlett: After missing a few games for the Heat, Xavier Bartlett gave a good account of himself against the Sixers, nearly pulling a thrilling win at the expense of the Sixers. In addition to his brilliance with the ball, Bartlett has been handy with the bat, holding him in high regards ahead of this much-awaited clash.

Three best players to pick in HUR vs HEA Dream11 prediction team

Ben McDermott (HUR) - 545 points.

Tom Rogers (HUR) - 409 points.

James Bazley (HEA) - 405 points.

Key stats for HUR vs HEA Dream11 prediction team

Ben McDermott - 353 runs in 5 BBL 2021-22 games, SR: 170.53

Ben Duckett - 213 runs in 7 BBL 2021-22 games, Batting Average: 30.43

Nathan Ellis - 8 wickets in 7 BBL 2021-22 games, Bowling Average: 26.38

HUR vs HEA Dream11 Prediction Today (BBL 2021-22)

HUR vs HEA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - BBL 2021-22

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Matt Wade, Ben McDermott, Chris Lynn, Max Bryant, Tom Cooper, Tim David, D'Arcy Short, Riley Meredith, Nathan Ellis, Mujeeb ur Rehman and Xavier Bartlett

Captain: Matthew Wade. Vice-captain: Chris Lynn.

HUR vs HEA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - BBL 2021-22

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Matt Wade, Ben McDermott, Chris Lynn, Max Bryant, Sam Heazlett, Tim David, D'Arcy Short, Sandeep Lamichhane, Nathan Ellis, Mujeeb ur Rehman and Xavier Bartlett

Captain: Chris Lynn. Vice-captain: D'Arcy Short.

Edited by Samya Majumdar