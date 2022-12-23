HUR vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for BBL 2022-23, Match 14

The 14th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 will see the Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) take on the Melbourne Renegades (REN) at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Saturday, December 24. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the HUR vs REN Dream11 prediction.

The Melbourne Renegades are flying high this season with three wins in as many games. While the likes of Nic Maddinson and Aaron Finch have chipped in with the bat, it has been the Renegades' bowling attack that has paved the way for the wins. While they look to sustain their unbeaten start to the season, the Renegades face a decent Hurricanes side who have managed to win just one out of their three matches so far. The Hurricanes have a well-balanced side to fall back on with a lot riding on their top-order trio of Matthew Wade, Ben McDermott, and D'Arcy Short. With both sides eyeing a big win, a cracking game beckons in Hobart.

HUR vs REN Match Details, BBL 2022-23, Match 14

The Hobart Hurricanes and the Melbourne Renegades will lock horns in the 14th match of the Big Bash League 2022-23 at Bellerive Oval in Hobart. The game is set to take place at 10:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HUR vs REN, BBL 2022-23, Match 14

Date and Time: 24th December 2022, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Broadcast: Sony Sports Network.

HUR vs REN pitch report for BBL 2022-23, Match 14

The pitch at the Bellerive Oval is expected to be a good batting track with the average first-innings total in the last three BBL matches being 168. Pacers accounted for 85 percent of the wickets in the last three matches with extra bounce also expected off the surface. There could be some help available early on as well with 15 percent of the wickets falling in the powerplay over the last three BBL matches. With this being a day game, teams could choose to bat first upon winning the toss.

Last 3 BBL matches

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

1st-innings score: 168

2nd-innings score: 156

HUR vs REN probable playing 11s for today’s match

Hobart Hurricanes injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Hobart Hurricanes.

Hobart Hurricanes probable playing 11

D'Arcy Short, Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade (c&wk), Shadab Khan, Tim David, Asif Ali, James Neesham, Nathan Ellis, Joel Paris, Patrick Dooley and Riley Meredith.

Melbourne Renegades injury/team news

Kane Richardson has been rested for the game.

Melbourne Renegades probable playing 11

Aaron Finch, Sam Harper (wk), Nic Maddinson (c), Jono Wells, Mac Harvey, Andre Russell, Will Sutherland, Akeal Hosein, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Jack Prestwidge/David Moody and Tom Rogers.

HUR vs REN Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Matthew Wade (3 matches, 101 runs, Average: 33.67)

Matthew Wade has been in decent form this season, scoring 101 runs in three matches. He is averaging 33.67 with a fifty to his name already in BBL 2022-23. With Wade being a good player of both pace and spin and boasting a brilliant record at the Bellerive Oval, he is a top pick for your HUR vs REN Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Aaron Finch (3 matches, 105 runs, Average: 105.00)

Aaron Finch has been solid in a middle-order role for the Renegades, scoring 105 runs and being dismissed only once this season. He comes into the game on the back of scores of 70 and 31. Given his form and experience, Finch should be a good addition to your HUR vs REN Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Shadab Khan (3 matches, 4 wickets, Average: 20.75)

Shadab Khan has been good with the ball in hand, picking up four wickets in three matches. While he has impressed with the ball, Shadab has not been able to translate the same form with the bat. He has a T20 strike rate in excess of 130 this year and given his bowling form, Shadab is a must-have in your HUR vs REN Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Akeal Hosein (3 matches, 7 wickets, Average: 9.00)

Akeal Hosein has been the standout bowler for the Renegades, taking seven wickets in three matches. He has an economy rate of 5.73, which is amongst the best this season. Akeal has also added value with the bat, scoring 30 runs off 19 balls against the Brisbane Heat. Given his all-round utility, Akeal is another must-have in your HUR vs REN Dream11 prediction team.

HUR vs REN match captain and vice-captain choices

Ben McDermott

Ben McDermott is one of the best batters in the league with a BBL strike rate of 138. He is averaging 35.62 in his BBL career but has not been able to get going this season. However, McDermott averages 91 in 10 matches against the Renegades in the BBL. With McDermott due for a big score, he is a viable captaincy choice in your HUR vs REN Dream11 prediction team.

Andre Russell

Andre Russell was the Player of the Match in the Renegades' win over the Heat. He scored a blistering fifty and also chipped in with the ball. Although his BBL 2022 strike rate reads 128.57, Russell is capable of much more and can be backed as captain or vice-captain in your HUR vs REN Dream11 prediction team in his last BBL match of the season.

5 Must-picks with player stats for HUR vs REN Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Matthew Wade 101 runs in 3 matches Aaron Finch 105 runs in 3 matches Tim David 78 runs in 3 matches Shadab Khan 4 wickets in 3 matches Tom Rogers 7 wickets in 3 matches

HUR vs REN match expert tips for BBL 2022-23, Match 14

Sam Harper is an explosive batter who has a strike rate of 131.14 in the BBL. Harper is yet to fire this season, scoring just 21 runs in three matches. But given his knack for scoring quick runs in the powerplay, Harper could be a game-changing selection in your HUR vs REN Dream11 prediction team.

HUR vs REN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

HUR vs REN Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Matthew Wade

Batters: Aaron Finch, Ben McDermott (c), Tim David

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Nic Maddinson, Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Akeal Hosein, Riley Meredith, Nathan Ellis, Tom Rogers

HUR vs REN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

HUR vs REN Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Wade, Sam Harper

Batters: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Ben McDermott, Tim David

All-rounders: Andre Russell (vc), Shadab Khan (c)

Bowlers: Akeal Hosein, Patrick Dooley, Nathan Ellis, Tom Rogers

