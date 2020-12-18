HUR vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's BBL Match - Dec 19th, 2020

Match 10 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2020 has Hobart Hurricanes taking on Melbourne Renegades at the Bellerive Oval on Saturday.

After a small break in proceedings, BBL 2020-21 action is back in Hobart as the Hurricanes look to return to winning ways. Handscomb and co. come into this game on the back of a disappointing loss to the Adelaide Strikers.

However, they have shown what they are capable of in this competition and have registered two thumping wins already. In fact, both their wins have come at the Bellerive Oval, which should give them confidence coming into this game.

Their opponents, Melbourne Renegades, have won one and lost one game in this competition so far. However, their loss against Sydney Sixers was an extremely poor performance, and they would be looking to put it behind them with an improved showing in this fixture.

The Renegades will have to make do without Aaron Finch, who has been granted a short break from the bubble. With Shaun Marsh leading the side in his absence, and the recent arrival of Mohammad Nabi, the Renegades cannot be taken lightly.

The Hurricanes, with home advantage, are the favourites for this game. However, the Renegades look like a very balanced side, with the likes of Jake Fraser-McGurk and Sam Harper raring to go in the BBL. With two valuable points up for grabs, we should be in for a thrilling encounter at the Bellerive Oval.

Squads to choose from

Hobart Hurricanes

Matthew Wade (c), Scott Boland, Jake Doran, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, James Faulkner, Jarrod Freeman, Peter Handscomb, Colin Ingram, Will Jacks, Sandeep Lamichhane, Dawid Malan, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, David Moody, Tim Paine, Keemo Paul, D’Arcy Short, Nick Winter, Johan Botha, Charlie Wakim, Caleb Jewell

Melbourne Renegades

Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Boyce, Zak Evans, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Jon Holland, Shaun Marsh, Mohammad Nabi, James Pattinson, Kane Richardson, Will Sutherland, Mitch Perry, Beau Webster, Imran Tahir, Noor Ahmad, Josh Lalor, Jack Prestwidge, Rilee Rossouw, Imad Wasim, Benny Howell, Brody Couch, Peter Hatzoglou

Predicted Playing 11

Hobart Hurricanes

D'Arcy Short, Will Jacks, Ben McDermott, Colin Ingram, Peter Handscomb (C&WK), Tim David, James Faulkner, Nathan Ellis, Johan Botha/Keemo Paul, Scott Boland and Riley Meredith

Melbourne Renegades

Shaun Marsh (C), Sam Harper (WK), Rilee Rossouw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Beau Webster, Mohammad Nabi, Jack Prestwidge/Mac Harvey, Will Sutherland, Kane Richardson, Peter Hatzoglou and Josh Lalor

Match Details

Match: Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades, Match 10

Date: 19th December 2020, at 5:40 AM IST

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Pitch Report

A decent batting track awaits the two sides at the Bellerive Oval with some help on offer for the bowlers. Although the pacers should get some extra pace and bounce off the surface, the batsmen would ideally want the ball to come onto the bat.

Considering the shorter square boundaries, the spinners will need to be careful against the batsmen in what should be a good contest. With this being a day game, the pitch shouldn't change much over the contest.

Both teams will be looking to bat first upon winning the toss, with 160-170 being a competitive total at this venue.

HUR vs REN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

HUR vs REN Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sam Harper, Shaun Marsh, Ben McDermott, Rilee Rossouw, James Faulkner, Mohd Nabi, D'Arcy Short, Kane Richardson, Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith and Will Sutherland

Captain: Rilee Rossouw, Vice-Captain: D'Arcy Short

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sam Harper, Shaun Marsh, Will Jacks, Rilee Rossouw, James Faulkner, Mohd Nabi, D'Arcy Short, Kane Richardson, Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith and Josh Lalor

Captain: D'Arcy Short, Vice-Captain: Shaun Marsh