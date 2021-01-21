HUR vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Big Bash League Match – Jan 22, 2021

Hobart Hurricanes will lock horns with Perth Scorchers in the 47th match of the KFC Big Bash League (BBL) at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne on Friday.

Hobart Hurricanes are placed in the 5th position on the BBL points table, courtesy of 6 wins from 11 matches. The Hurricanes defeated Sydney Thunder by 6 wickets in their last match. They will be bolstered by the inclusion of Matthew Wade and Tim Paine in the squad.

Perth Scorchers, on the other hand, have won 6 of their 11 matches and are placed in the 2nd position on the BBL points table. The Scorchers registered a massive 59-run victory over Brisbane Heat in their last game. They are looking strong on paper with the return of their star all-rounder Mitchell Marsh from injury.

Both sides would aim to pick up a win from this game and climb up the points ladder.

Squads to choose from

Hobart Hurricanes

Scott Boland, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Peter Handscomb, Will Jacks, Sandeep Lamichhane, Dawid Malan, Ben McDermott (WK), Riley Meredith, David Moody, Tim Paine (WK), Wil Parker, Mitchell Owen, D'Arcy Short, Matthew Wade (WK), Nick Winter and Macalister Wright.

Perth Scorchers

Ashton Turner (C), Fawad Ahmed, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis (WK), Matt Kelly, Liam Livingstone, Mitchell Marsh, Colin Munro, Joel Paris, Kurtis Patterson, Jhye Richardson, Corey Rocchiccioli, Jason Roy and Andrew Tye.

Predicted Playing XIs

Hobart Hurricanes

Scott Boland, Nathan Ellis, Peter Handscomb (C), Will Jacks, Sandeep Lamichhane, Dawid Malan, Ben McDermott (WK), Riley Meredith, Mitchell Owen, D'Arcy Short, Matthew Wade.

Perth Scorchers

Ashton Turner (C), Fawad Ahmed, Jason Behrendorff, Josh Inglis (WK), Liam Livingstone, Mitchell Marsh, Colin Munro, Joel Paris, Jhye Richardson, Jason Roy, and Andrew Tye.

Match Details

Match: Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers, Match 47

Date: 22nd January 2021, 10:35 AM IST

Venue: Docklands Stadium, Melbourne.

Pitch Report

The track at the Docklands Stadium is a decent one to bat on with an average first innings score of 160 runs. The spinners have enjoyed great success at this venue and are expected to dominate this game too. The captain winning the toss will like to bat first as chasing teams have struggled a lot on this ground.

HUR vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josh Inglis, Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade, Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Mitchell Owen, Mitchell Marsh, D'Arcy Short, Jhye Richardson, Fawad Ahmed, Riley Meredith.

Captain: D'Arcy Short. Vice-Captain: Mitchell Marsh.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Josh Inglis, Matthew Wade, Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Mitchell Marsh, Liam Livingstone, D'Arcy Short, Jhye Richardson, Nathan Ellis, Sandeep Lamichhane.

Captain: Matthew Wade. Vice-Captain: Mitchell Marsh.