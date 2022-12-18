HUR vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for BBL 2022-23, Match 8

The eighth match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 will see the Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) take on the Perth Scorchers (SCO) at the Aurora Stadium in Launceston on Monday, December 19. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the HUR vs SCO Dream11 prediction.

Defending champions Perth Scorchers had a brilliant start to their BBL campaign, beating the Sixers courtesy of a fine bowling display. Although they are without Mitchell Marsh this season, they have a strong side with Adam Lyth and Faf du Plessis adding some much-needed firepower at the top of the order.

The Hobart Hurricanes, meanwhile, were blown away by Joe Clarke and the Melbourne Stars in their opening encounter. They have a well-balanced side to fall back on and will be keen to return to winning ways. With both teams eyeing a win, an entertaining game beckons at the Aurora Stadium.

HUR vs SCO Match Details, BBL 2022-23, Match 8

The Hobart Hurricanes and Perth Stadium will square off in the eighth match of the Big Bash League 2022-23 at the Aurora Stadium in Launceston. The game is set to take place at 1:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HUR vs SCO, BBL 2022-23, Match 8

Date and Time: 19th December 2022, 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Aurora Stadium, Launceston

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Broadcast: Sony Sports Network.

HUR vs SCO pitch report for BBL 2022-23, Match 8

The last three matches at this venue have seen first innings scores of 144, 146, and 186, indicating a decent batting track. Pacers have been influential at the venue, picking up nearly 85 percent of the wickets in the last three matches. The powerplay phase will also be key, with as many as 13 wickets falling across six innings over the last three seasons. Chasing would be the preferred option, with the pitch not expected to change much during the course of the game.

Last 3 BBL Matches

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

1st-innings score: 159

2nd-innings score: 151

HUR vs SCO probable playing 11s for today’s match

Hobart Hurricanes injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Hobart Hurricanes.

Hobart Hurricanes probable playing 11

Ben McDermott, D'Arcy Short, Matthew Wade (c&wk), Shadab Khan, Tim David, Asif Ali, James Neesham, Joel Paris/Billy Stanlake, Nathan Ellis, Patrick Dooley/Caleb Jewell, and Riley Meredith.

Perth Scorchers injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Perth Scorchers.

Perth Scorchers probable playing 11

Faf du Plessis, Adam Lyth, Josh Inglis (wk), Nick Hobson, Ashton Turner (c), Aaron Hardie, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, and Peter Hatzoglou.

HUR vs SCO Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Matthew Wade (35(35) in the previous match vs Melbourne Stars)

Matthew Wade has a brilliant record in the BBL, scoring 2191 runs at a strike rate of 141.54. Although he batted in different batting positions last season, Wade is expected to stick to the top order this time around. With Wade being a good player of both pace and spin and capable of scoring quick runs, he is a top pick for your HUR vs SCO Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Adam Lyth (167 matches, 4093 runs, SR: 149.65)

Adam Lyth has had a good year, impressing in the T20 Blast and The Hundred. Lyth scored 525 runs in 16 T20 Blast matches and followed it up with 299 runs at a strike rate of 175.88 in The Hundred. He has prior experience playing in Australia and can be backed to make an impact as part of your HUR vs SCO Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Shadab Khan (1/29 in the previous match vs Melbourne Stars)

Shadab Khan has a decent record in the BBL, picking up eight wickets at an average of less than 25. He was the Hurricanes' best bowler in the previous game, but could not back it up with the bat. However, Shadab is likely to bat in the top order with his career T20 strike rate of 137.54 holding him in good stead. With his all-round skill set bound to come in handy, Shadab is a must-have in your HUR vs SCO Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Jhye Richardson (4/9 in the previous match vs Sydney Sixers)

Jhye Richardson was sensational with the ball against the Sixers, picking up four wickets while conceding only nine runs. Richardson has a BBL bowling strike rate of 15.88, amongst the best in the competition. With Richardson also capable of scoring quick runs down the order, he is another must-have in your HUR vs SCO Dream11 prediction team.

HUR vs SCO match captain and vice-captain choices

Ben McDermott

Ben McDermott was the top runscorer in the BBL last season, even scoring two hundreds for the Hurricanes. He has sustained the same form in other leagues as well, scoring 494 runs in 17 T20 Blast matches. Given his ability to score big runs at the top of the order, McDermott is a good choice as captain or vice-captain in your HUR vs SCO Dream11 prediction team.

Josh Inglis

Josh Inglis is one of the more complete batters in this competition, capable of playing spin and pace well. He is capable of batting in different positions in the batting unit with a strike rate of 141 holding him in good stead. With Inglis due for a big score, he is a viable captaincy pick for your HUR vs SCO Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for HUR vs SCO Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Matthew Wade 35(35) in the previous match Shadab Khan 1/29 in the previous match Riley Meredith 2/38 in the previous match Jhye Richardson 4/9 in the previous match Josh Inglis 1091 runs in 50 BBL matches

HUR vs SCO match expert tips for BBL 2022-23, Match 8

Nathan Ellis is perhaps the Hobart Hurricanes' star bowler given his death-bowling skills. Ellis has a BBL strike rate of 19.47 with an economy of 8.18 despite bowling primarily in the death overs. If Ellis does find his radar early on in his spell, he could be a fine addition to your HUR vs SCO Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your HUR vs SCO Dream11 Prediction, click here!

HUR vs SCO Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

HUR vs SCO Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Wade, Josh Inglis (vc)

Batters: Adam Lyth, Ashton Turner, Ben McDermott (c)

All-rounders: Shadab Khan, D'Arcy Short

Bowlers: Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Riley Meredith, Nathan Ellis

HUR vs SCO Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

HUR vs SCO Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Josh Inglis

Batters: Adam Lyth (vc), Nick Hobson, Ben McDermott, Tim David

All-rounders: Shadab Khan (c), D'Arcy Short

Bowlers: Jhye Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Riley Meredith, Nathan Ellis

Poll : 0 votes