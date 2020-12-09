HUR vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's BBL Match - Dec 10th, 2020

Match 1 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21 has the Hobart Hurricanes taking on defending champions Sydney Sixers at the Bellerive Oval on Thursday.

The home side, the Hurricanes, have made a few moves in the off-season. They've brought in Peter Handscomb, who will lead them in the absence of regular captain Matthew Wade. With D'Arcy Short and Colin Ingram part of the batting unit, the Hurricanes look set for a long run in this tournament.

Their opponents, the Sydney Sixers, haven't made many changes to their trophy-winning squad. While the loss of Tom Curran due to bubble fatigue could be detrimental to their fortunes, they acquired Daniel Christian and Carlos Brathwaite to bolster their lineup. With the likes of Josh Philippe and Daniel Hughes on the roster, the Sixers will feel optimistic of their chances heading into the new season.

Both teams look evenly matched ahead of this encounter, but the Hurricanes might have a slight edge due to the wealth of experience they have at their disposal. However, the Sixers can never be written off, paving the way for a brilliant contest at the Blundstone Arena in Hobart to kickstart the new BBL season.

Squads to choose from

Hobart Hurricanes

Matthew Wade (C), Scott Boland, Jake Doran, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, James Faulkner, Jarrod Freeman, Peter Handscomb, Colin Ingram, Will Jacks, Sandeep Lamichhane, Dawid Malan, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, David Moody, Tim Paine, Keemo Paul, D’Arcy Short, Nick Winter

Sydney Sixers

Moises Henriques (C), Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Carlos Brathwaite, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Mickey Edwards, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Ben Manenti, Steve O’Keefe, Josh Philippe, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Silk, Mitchell Starc, James Vince, Jason Holder

Advertisement

Predicted Playing 11s

Hobart Hurricanes

D'Arcy Short, Mac Wright, Colin Ingram, Peter Handscomb (C&WK), Tim David, Will Jacks, James Faulkner, Nathan Ellis, Johan Botha, Scott Boland and Riley Meredith

Sydney Sixers

Josh Philippe (WK), Jack Edwards, James Vince, Daniel Hughes (C), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Lloyd Pope, Steve O'Keefe, Tom Rogers/Gurinder Sandhu and Carlos Brathwaite

Match Details

Match: Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers, Match 1

Date: 10th December 2020, at 1:40 PM IST

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Bellerive Oval is expected to slightly favour the batsmen, with the boundaries not being too big. The ball should come nicely onto the bat in the powerplay, and not much help is expected for the pacers. The spinners could get some purchase in the latter half of the innings to even out the contest between bat and ball.

With this being a Day-Night fixture, both teams will look to chase under the lights. 170 should be par at this venue, but both sides are capable of breaching this score with ease.

HUR vs SIX Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

HUR vs SIX Dream11 Tips

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josh Philippe, Peter Handscomb, Colin Ingram, Daniel Hughes, James Vince, D'Arcy Short, Daniel Christian, James Faulkner, Ben Dwarshuis, Lloyd Pope and Nathan Ellis

Captain: Josh Philippe, Vice-Captain: D'Arcy Short

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Josh Philippe, Peter Handscomb, Will Jacks, Daniel Hughes, James Vince, D'Arcy Short, Daniel Christian, Riley Meredith, Ben Dwarshuis, Carlos Brathwaite and Nathan Ellis

Captain: D'Arcy Short, Vice-Captain: Daniel Christian