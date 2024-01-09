HUR vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Big Bash League 2023, Match 31

The 31st match of the Big Bash League 2023 will see Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) squaring off against Adelaide Strikers (STR) at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Tuesday, January 9. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the HUR vs STR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report.

Hobart Hurricanes have won three of their last seven matches. Adelaide Strikers, on the other hand, have won only two of their last seven matches. The head-to-head record favors Adelaide Strikers.

One should try to make a balanced team. Still, the Adelaide Strikers look like a tough opponent on this pitch and might win the match.

HUR vs STR Match Details

The 31st match of the Big Bash League 2023 will be played on January 9 at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. The game is set to take place at 2:10 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HUR vs STR, Match 31

Date and Time: 9th January 2024, 2:10 PM IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Pitch Report

The pitch at Adelaide Oval in Adelaide supports both pacers and batters. Fans can expect a very high scoring match with death bowlers getting some crucial wickets. Last match that was played here was between Perth Scorchers and Adelaide Strikers, where a total of 307 runs were scored at a loss of 8 wickets.

HUR vs STR Form Guide

HUR - Won 3 of their last 7 matches

STR - Won 2 of their last 7 matches

HUR vs STR Probable Playing XI

HUR Playing XI

No injury updates

Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott (wk), Macalister Wright, Sam Hain, Corey Anderson, Tim David, Nikhil Chaudhary, Chris Jordan, Patrick Dooley, Nathan Ellis ©, Riley Meredith

STR Playing XI

No injury updates

Matthew Short (c), Alex Carey (wk), Chris Lynn, D’Arcy Short, Adam Hose, Thomas Kelly, Jamie Overton, David Payne, Henry Thornton, Cameron Boyce, Lloyd Pope

HUR vs STR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

B McDermott

B McDermott is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to perform well in today's match. H Nielsen is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

C Lynn

C Lynn and M Wright are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Both the top order batters are expected to perform well. C Jewell is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

M Short

C Jordan and M Short are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the middle order and also completing their quota of overs. J Overton is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

N Ellis

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are D Payne and N Ellis. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs too. H Thornton is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

HUR vs STR match captain and vice-captain choices

M Short

Since the pitch is expected to help both the batters and bowlers, you can make M Short the captain of your team. He can be one of the most important picks of today's match. He has earned 626 points in the last six matches.

J Overton

J Overton has performed well with both the ball and bat in the recent matches. He loves performing against Hobart Hurricanes and even the pitch will help bowlers like him. He has earned 374 points in the last six matches.

5 Must-Picks for HUR vs STR, Match 31

C Lynn

J Overton

M Short

N Chaudhary

C Jordan

Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for both the batters and bowlers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making openers or hard hitting batters the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: B McDermott

Batters: C Lynn, M Wright, C Jewell

All-rounders: C Jordan, N Chaudhary, M Short, D Short, J Overton

Bowlers: N Ellis, D Payne

Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: B McDermott

Batters: C Lynn

All-rounders: C Jordan, N Chaudhary, M Short, D Short, J Overton

Bowlers: N Ellis, D Payne, L Pope, H Thornton