HUR vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for BBL 2021-22, Match 22

The 22nd match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 will see the Adelaide Strikers (STR) lock horns with the Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Monday.

The Hurricanes come into this game off a big win over the Melbourne Stars. With two wins in four games, the Hurricanes will be keen to get another win under their belt in front of their home crowd. However, they face a wounded Strikers side that is yet to win since beating the Melbourne Renegades at home a few weeks ago.

However, with the likes of Rashid Khan and Matt Renshaw in their ranks, the Strikers will fancy their chances of a win in this much-awaited clash.

HUR vs STR Probable Playing XIs

STR XI

Jake Weatherald, Matt Short, Matt Renshaw, Jono Wells, Thomas Kelly, Harry Nielsen (wk), George Garton, Rashid Khan, Wes Agar, Peter Siddle (c) and Fawad Ahmed.

HUR XI

Matthew Wade (c&wk), D'Arcy Short, Ben McDermott, Peter Handscomb, Tim David, Harry Brook, Jordan Thompson, Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Lamichhane and Tom Rogers.

Match Details

Match: HUR vs STR, BBL 2021-22, Match 22.

Date and Time: 27th December 2021; 12:35 PM IST.

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart.

Pitch Report

As was seen in the previous game, the pitch is slightly on the slower side despite the par score being 160 runs at this venue. Pacers should get the ball to move around early on, keeping batters on their toes.

As the game progresses, spinners could come into play considering the shorter dimensions of the ground. Wickets in hand could be the key for both sides. The team winning the toss will likely choose to bat first.

Today’s HUR vs STR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Ben McDermott: McDermott was brilliant in his previous game, getting the Hurricanes off to a rapid start with a well-compiled fifty. The wicketkeeper batter is likely to retain his opening slot, which should hold him in good stead ahead of this game.

Batters

Jake Weatherald: Weatherald hasn't fired for the Adelaide Strikers, which has dented their fortunes severely. The left-hander is due for a big one, and given his record against the Hurricanes, Weatherald is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounders

D'Arcy Short: Short is one of the most consistent batters in the league. Although he is likely to bat at No.3, he provides value with both bat and ball, which makes him a must-have in your HUR vs STR Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Rashid Khan: Khan has continued to impress with the ball, taking nine wickets in the tournament this season. However, he has been expensive, something he will look to correct. Nevertheless, considering his wicket-taking ability and pinch-hitting prowess, he should be in your HUR vs STR Dream11 fantasy team.

Three best players to pick in HUR vs STR Dream11 prediction team

Matthew Wade (HUR) - 270 points.

Rashid Khan (STR) - 328 points.

Matt Short (STR) - 295 points.

Key stats for HUR vs STR Dream11 prediction team

Matt Short - 154 runs in 5 BBL 2021-22 games, SR: 163.83.

Matt Wade - 169 runs in 5 BBL 2021-22 games, Batting Average: 33.80.

Rashid Khan - 9 wickets in 5 BBL 2021-22 games, Bowling Average: 15.67.

HUR vs STR Dream11 Prediction Today (BBL 2021-22)

HUR vs STR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Matt Wade, Ben McDermott, Jono Wells, Jake Weatherald, Matt Renshaw, Matt Short, D'Arcy Short, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Wes Agar and Nathan Ellis.

Captain: Matt Wade. Vice-Captain: Jake Weatherald.

HUR vs STR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Matt Wade, Ben McDermott, Harry Brook, Jake Weatherald, Matt Renshaw, Matt Short, D'Arcy Short, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Wes Agar and Riley Meredith.

Captain: Jake Weatherald. Vice-Captain: D'Arcy Short.

