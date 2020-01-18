HUR vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's BBL Match - Jan 19th, 2020

Hobart Hurricanes are back in action as they eye a win against the Adelaide Strikers in the first game on Sunday. With their previous game being washed out, the Hurricanes are winless in their last four matches.

On the other hand, Adelaide Strikers come into this game on the back of an astounding ten-wicket win over Brisbane Heat on Friday. With the likes of Phil Salt and Michael Neser starring for them, the Strikers are the clear favourites for this game.

In spite of losing a couple of key players during BBL 2019-20, Hurricanes aren't ones to be taken lightly with Matthew Wade and Ben McDermott keen to get their side back into winning ways. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for HUR vs STR.

HUR vs STR Teams

Hobart Hurricanes

Matthew Wade(C), Caleb Jewell, Jake Reed, Scott Boland, Ben McDermott, David Miller, George Bailey, Mac Wright, Qais Ahmad, Tom Rogers, Nathan Ellis, Jake Doran, Clive Rose.

Adelaide Strikers

Travis Head (C), Wes Agar, Harry Conway, Rashid Khan, Harry Nielsen, Michael Neser, Liam O'Connor, Phil Salt, Jake Weatherald, Matt Short, Jono Wells, Billy Stanlake and Peter Siddle.

Playing 11 Updates

Hobart Hurricanes

Hobart should field the same side that took to the field against the Sydney Sixers. In spite of injuries to Riley Meredith and James Faulkner, the bowling unit has done well with Scott Boland leading the way for the Hurricanes. Better performances are expected from their batsmen with Matt Wade and Caleb Jewell blowing hot and cold at the top of the order. Ben McDermott has taken up the finisher's role with Bailey coming in at four. Both of them are critical to their cause while David Miller's form is a cause for concern heading into this must-win game.

Possible XI: Wade(C), Jewell, Doran, Bailey, McDermott (WK), Miller, Rogers, Qais, Boland, Rose and Ellis.

Adelaide Strikers

After a comprehensive win over the Brisbane Heat earlier in the week, the Strikers shouldn't be making any changes to their line-up. However, the nature of pitch could force them to bring in Billy Stanlake for Liam O'Connor with the lanky pacer's skill-set suiting the pitch in Launceston.

Phil Salt and Jake Weatherald have done well in patches with Jono Wells holding fort in the middle order with 306 runs. Along with Head, Wells will be key on what is a tough wicket to bat on. They have ample batting depth with Rashid Khan, who is striking at 157.53 this season, batting at No.8. With Michael Neser also slowly finding form with the ball, Adelaide Strikers look set for another win on Sunday.

Possible XI: Salt, Weatherald, Head(C), Wells, Short, Nielsen (WK), Neser, Rashid, Siddle, Agar, O'Connor/Stanlake.

Match Details

Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers, Match 43

19th January 2020, 9:15 AM IST

Aurora Stadium, Launceston

Pitch Report

In the only previous game played this year at the Aurora Stadium, the pitch wasn't suitable for strokeplay. With inconsistent bounce, the batsmen found it tough to counter the pacers although a better batting track is expected for this game. Batting first would be the ideal option with 160 being par on this surface.

HUR vs STR Dream11 Tips

Wicketkeeper: Matthew Wade and Ben McDermott haven't scored many runs off late but are the Hurricanes' best bet with the bat. Both of them are preferred ahead of Harry Nielsen for this game with either of them capable of scoring quick runs regardless of the bowling attack. Moreover, Nielsen hasn't had much of a say with the bat and isn't expected to bat higher up the order as well.

Batsmen: Jono Wells is a must-have in the side with the diminutive batsman being the glue between the top order and middle order. With 306 runs at an average of 61.2, Wells' ability to keep the scoreboard ticking should serve him well in this game as well.

While one of Phil Salt or Jake Weatherald would also make due, David Miller should be opted as the third and final batting pick. In spite of the South African's poor form, he is one of the cleanest strikers in the league and should be able to come up with a sizeable contribution.

Allrounders: While there aren't any viable all-round options from the Hurricanes roster, two Adelaide Strikers players in Travis Head and Michael Neser are picked for this game. While Head is due for a big knock this season, Neser is starting to find his rhythm with the ball. His spell of 2/14 in the previous match should do a world of good to his confidence as he is backed to pick a couple of wickets against the Hurricanes.

Bowlers: Rashid Khan and Scott Boland are must-have picks in the side for obvious reasons. They have 16 and eight wickets at an average of 15.50 and 16.75 respectively. Also, Rashid Khan's batting ability also strengthens his case with the Afghan leggie scoring 115 runs while batting down the order. Peter Siddle and Wes Agar are viable picks as well considering the nature of the pitch. The likes of Nathan Ellis and Tom Rogers have picked a few wickets of late and would be a decent fit for the final bowling pick for this game.

Captain: Matthew Wade has been pretty consistent over the last year or so. However, Wade hasn't scored a fifty since the one against Brisbane Heat in Match 29 and will be eager to make amends on Sunday.

While he is one dependable multiplier pick, the duo of Travis Head and Ben McDermott's ability to play spin and pace equally well holds them in good stead. With the pacers expected to play a huge part at the venue, Michael Neser could be the perfect punt pick for captaincy.

Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Ben McDermott, Matt Wade, Jono Wells, Phil Salt, George Bailey, Michael Neser, Travis Head, Rashid Khan, Peter Siddle, Scott Boland and Tom Rogers.

Captain: Matt Wade, Vice-Captain: Michael Neser

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Ben McDermott, Matt Wade, Jake Weatherald, Jono Wells, David Miller, Michael Neser, Travis Head, Rashid Khan, Nathan Ellis, Scott Boland and Wes Agar.

Captain: Travis Head, Vice-Captain: Ben McDermott