HUR vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for BBL 2022-23, Match 42

The 42nd match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 will see the Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) take on the Sydney Thunder (THU) at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Sunday, January 15. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the HUR vs THU Dream11 prediction.

The Sydney Thunder and Hobart Hurricanes are in the mix for a top-five finish coming into the game. While the Thunder have five wins in 10 matches, the Hurricanes have four in nine matches and are placed outside the top five at the time of writing.

The Hurricanes will welcome Matthew Wade back into the side and will start as the favorites. However, the Thunder have a well-balanced side with David Warner holding the key for them. With both teams eyeing a season-defining win, a cracking game beckons in Hobart.

HUR vs THU Match Details, BBL 2022-23, Match 42

The Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Thunder will lock horns in the 42nd match of the Big Bash League 2022-23 at Bellerive Oval in Hobart. The game is set to take place at 8:10 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HUR vs THU, BBL 2022-23, Match 42

Date and Time: 15th January 2023, 8:10 AM IST

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Broadcast: Sony Sports Network.

HUR vs THU pitch report for BBL 2022-23, Match 42

The pitch at the Bellerive Oval has been competitive, with the average first-innings score reading 144. There has been ample help on offer for the bowlers, with pacers accounting for nearly 60 percent of the wickets. There should be some extra bounce on offer, keeping the batters on their toes. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with this being a day game.

Record at the Bellerive Oval in BBL 2022-23

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

1st-innings score: 144

2nd-innings score: 142

HUR vs THU probable playing 11s for today’s match

Hobart Hurricanes injury/team news

No new injury concerns for the Hurricanes.

Hobart Hurricanes probable playing 11

Ben McDermott (wk), Caleb Jewell, Matthew Wade, Zak Crawley, Tim David, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Nathan Ellis (c), Mitch Owen, Tom Andrews/Patrick Dooley and Riley Meredith.

Sydney Thunder injury/team news

No new injury concerns for the Thunder.

Sydney Thunder probable playing 11

David Warner, Matt Gilkes (wk), Oliver Davies, Sam Whiteman, Alex Ross, Ben Cutting, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Green (c), Daniel Sams, Usman Qadir and Brendan Doggett.

HUR vs THU Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Matt Gilkes (10 matches, 171 runs, Average: 19.00)

Matt Gilkes has blown hot and cold this season with only 171 runs in 10 matches. Although he is averaging just 19.00 this season, Gilkes has come up with some sparkling knocks, even scoring 33 runs off 16 balls in the reverse fixture. With Gilkes due for a big score, he is a top pick for your HUR vs THU Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Ben McDermott (7 matches, 174 runs, SR: 152.63)

Ben McDermott has been in decent form of late, scoring 174 runs in seven matches. His strike rate of 152.63 holds him in good stead coming into the game. With McDermott in good form and having a good record at the Bellerive Oval, he is another top pick for your HUR vs THU Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Daniel Sams (9 matches, 11 wickets, Average: 21.73)

Daniel Sams is one of the best bowlers in the competition and for good reason. Sams has eleven wickets in nine matches with an average of 21.73. Sams can also add value with his explosive batting ability, making him a must-have in your HUR vs THU Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Riley Meredith (9 matches, 13 wickets, Average: 23.54)

Riley Meredith has been the Hurricanes' go-to bowler this season with 13 wickets at an average of 23.54. He has used his raw pace and accuracy to good effect, often picking up wickets in the middle overs. With the conditions also suiting his style of bowling, Meredith is a fine addition to your HUR vs THU Dream11 prediction team.

HUR vs STA match captain and vice-captain choices

Matthew Wade

Matthew Wade is back for the Hurricanes after missing the previous game. Wade has been in decent form this season with 206 runs in seven matches, including two fifties. With Wade likely to bat in the top order, he could be a brilliant choice as captain or vice-captain in your HUR vs STA Dream11 prediction team.

David Warner

David Warner is one of the best batters in the world with a T20I average and strike rate of 32.89 and 141.31, respectively. He got off to a start in the previous game, scoring 19 runs before getting out. With Warner keen to get a big score, he is a viable choice as captain in your HUR vs STA Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for HUR vs THU Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Tim David 186 runs in 9 matches Oliver Davies 278 runs in 10 matches Ben McDermott 174 runs in 7 matches Riley Meredith 13 wickets in 9 matches Nathan McAndrew 12 wickets in 7 matches

HUR vs THU match expert tips for BBL 2022-23, Match 42

Nathan Ellis found some form in the previous game with figures of 2/12 at this very venue against the Melbourne Stars. Ellis is a skilled bowler who has made a name for himself with his death-bowling exploits. If he can find his rhythm early on, Ellis could be a top pick for your HUR vs THU Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your HUR vs THU Dream11 Prediction, click here!

HUR vs THU Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

HUR vs THU Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Wade, Ben McDermott (c), Matt Gilkes

Batters: David Warner (vc), Tim David, Oliver Davies

All-rounder: Daniel Sams

Bowlers: Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew, Riley Meredith, Nathan Ellis

HUR vs THU Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

HUR vs THU Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Wade (vc), Ben McDermott

Batters: David Warner, Tim David, Oliver Davies, Alex Ross

All-rounder: Daniel Sams (c)

Bowlers: Brendan Doggett, Nathan McAndrew, Riley Meredith, Nathan Ellis

Poll : 0 votes