HUR vs THU Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's BBL Match - Jan 24th, 2020

As the race for the knockout spots intensifies over an extended weekend, Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Thunder face off in Match 50 of BBL 2019-20. Both sides have faced similar fortunes this season although they did pick up pace in recent games.

The Hurricanes overcame Mohammad Nabi's stunning fifty to win their first match in seven attempts. On the other hand, the Thunder were completely outplayed by the Perth Scorchers earlier in the week, which leaves them with 11 points from 12 games.

The fixture between the two sides earlier this season had the Thunder come out victorious with Alex Hales leading the way with a fifty. Nevertheless, an entertaining game between two very well balanced sides awaits at the Bellerive Oval. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for HUR vs THU.

HUR vs THU Teams

Hobart Hurricanes

Matthew Wade (C), James Faulkner, David Miller, D'Arcy Short, Ben McDermott, Mac Wright, Qais Ahmad, Scott Boland, Nathan Ellis, George Bailey, Jake Doran, Tom Rogers, Clive Rose.

Sydney Thunder:

Callum Ferguson (C), Liam Bowe, Jono Cook, Chris Tremain, Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Jay Lenton, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Morris, Arjun Nair, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams and Gurinder Sandhu

Playing 11 Updates

Hobart Hurricanes

Two major players return for the Hurricanes as they look to field a near full strength side for this game. D'Arcy Short will return to the top of the order alongside Matthew Wade while Mac Wright, in all likelihood, drops down to No. 3. Ben McDermott and George Bailey have done well in the middle order with David Miller looking in good touch as well. James Faulkner will come into the side for Tom Rogers with the former Melbourne Stars all-rounder providing the balance to the side. Scott Boland and Qais Ahmad will be key for the Hurricanes as they eye another win on Friday.

Possible XI: Short, Wade(C), Wright, McDermott (WK), Miller, Bailey, Faulkner, Rose, Boland, Ellis and Qais.

Sydney Thunder:

Atleast one change is expected from the Thunder with Brendan Doggett dropping out of the squad after a horror show in Perth. Chris Tremain is likely to get the nod over McAndrew as the Thunder look to persist with the same combination. The onus is on the Thunder batting trio of Ferguson, Hales and Khawaja, who hasn't fired in unison this season.

However, the all-rounder duo of Sams and Morris have bowled well in tandem with 34 wickets between them in BBL 2019-20. Alex Ross is the designated finisher in the batting unit, which has ample batting depth going into this game. Arjun Nair and Liam Bowe's battle against Ben McDermott could be critical to the outcome of the game with this being a must-win encounter for both sides.

Possible XI: Hales, Khawaja, Ferguson(C), Ross, Lenton(WK), Morris, Sams, Nair, Bowe, Sandhu and Tremain.

Match Details

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder, Match 50

24th January 2020, 12:40 PM IST

Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Pitch Report

All of the games played at the Bellerive Oval this season have been high-scoring encounters. With a few clouds expected to make an appearance, the pacers could get extra help from the conditions. With this being an afternoon fixture, batting first would be the ideal scenario as both teams eye a crucial win on Friday.

HUR vs THU Dream11 Tips

Wicketkeeper: Both Matthew Wade and Ben McDermott are talented individuals who are in decent form as well. While Wade smashed a 22-ball fifty in the previous game against the Renegades, McDermott has also come up with valuable contributions in the middle order. However, Wade should get the nod over McDermott with the southpaw set to bat alongside Short, alongside whom he scored 592 runs last season. If credits is an issue, Ben McDermott would be a valuable alternative.

Batsmen: Picking two of Callum Ferguson, Alex Hales and Usman Khawaja is a must owing to their ability to score big runs in the top order. The Thunder batting revolves around the aforementioned trio, who will be crucial on a good batting track. As from the Hurricanes roster, Mac Wright is a reliable option after a brilliant match-winning fifty in the previous game. With Wright being available for cheap as well, his selection would facilitate the selection of other established players in the side.

Allrounders: The returning D'Arcy Short is another must-have player in the side for obvious reasons. His last outing for the Hurricanes saw him score a hundred against the Perth Scorchers. He is also capable of bowling an over or two in the middle overs which makes him an invaluable asset. While the likes of Daniel Sams and Chris Morris are viable picks as well, James Faulkner is certainly one to watch out for with his death bowling ability being key for the Hurricanes.

Bowlers: Nathan Ellis comes into this game on the back of a superb death bowling performance against the likes of Daniel Christian and Mohammad Nabi. He should find a place in the fantasy side along with Arjun Nair, whose added batting ability is a bonus. The likes of Qais Ahmad and Scott Boland are good options and should pick a wicket or two while Gurinder Sandhu could be picked if an extra Thunders' bowler is preferred.

Captain: D'Arcy Short and Usman Khawaja are the ideal candidates for the mantle of captaincy owing to their knack for scoring big runs. While Short averages nearly 50 in six games this season, Khawaja will be itching to come good on Friday. Along with them, Callum Ferguson is a fine pick as well with the Thunder captain amassing 314 runs this season.

Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Matthew Wade, Callum Ferguson, Alex Hales, Mac Wright, D'Arcy Short, Chris Morris, James Faulkner, Arjun Nair, Nathan Ellis, Scott Boland and Gurinder Sandhu.

Captain: D'Arcy Short, Vice-Captain: Callum Ferguson

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Ben McDermott, Callum Ferguson, Usman Khawaja, Mac Wright, D'Arcy Short, Daniel Sams, Chris Morris, Arjun Nair, Nathan Ellis, Qais Ahmad and Scott Boland.

Captain: Usman Khawaja, Vice-Captain: D'Arcy Short