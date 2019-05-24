ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: 3rd Warm-up game, ENG vs AUS: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - May 25th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

In the third warm-up game heading into the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, hot favorites England face their fierce rivals Australia at the Rose Bowl in what promises to be a closely fought encounter in spite of it being billed as a friendly game. While Australia come into this match with a lot of confidence under the astute leadership of Aaron Finch and the return of Steven Smith and David Warner, England look to fine-tune their skills with all departments being suitably equipped ahead of the start of the tournament this month. All eyes will be on the returning duo, Smith, and Warner along with Jofra Archer, who recently made the England World Cup squad after being overlooked initially. With valuable momentum and bragging rights on offer, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for this game.

Squads to choose from:

England:

Eoin Morgan(C), Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, James Vince, Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Liam Dawson, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Liam Plunkett, and Tom Curran

Australia:

Aaron Finch(C), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Adam Zampa, Nathan Coulter Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff and Kane Richardson

Team News:

England:

Perhaps the most settled unit of all the ten teams playing in the World Cup, England have good reason to feel optimistic of their chances with Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy firing on all cylinders at the top of the order. In Jos Buttler, they have one of the world's best finishers to count on in the death overs. Hampshire duo Liam Dawson and James Vince should get some game-time as both of them could play a role considering the newly adopted longer format of the tournament. Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali should also have an extended outing considering their form in the Pakistan series while Tom Curran and Jofra Archer would look to reinstate their credentials and earn a place in the playing XI.

Australia:

Usman Khawaja's participation in this game is a doubt after coming off injured during a warm-up match against the West Indies. This should pave the way for Aaron Finch and David Warner to open the batting on Saturday while giving Steven Smith the opportunity to continue his good run of form at number three. Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell provide the perfect balance for the Aussies with their finishing abilities and valuable bowling. They should have a say during the proceedings while Shaun Marsh faces a race against time to clinch a place in the playing XI considering Usman Khawaja's form. Nathan Coulter-Nile and Jason Behrendorff will battle for a place alongside the New South Welsh duo of Starc and Cummins while Adam Zampa would love to scalp a few wickets as he tries to reinstate his position as Australia's number one spinner in the 50 over format

Match Details:

England vs Australia, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, 3rd Warm-up match

25th May 2019, 3:00 PM IST

Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pitch Report:

Another belter of a track is on offer for the English as they look to continue their merry way heading into the World Cup. The spinners might find some help in the middle overs with the likes of Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali doing well at the ground in recent games.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Jonny Bairstow is the preferred choice with the Yorkshire batsman looking in very good form over the last few months. He has been exquisite against the pacers and should be able to combat the likes of Starc and Cummins in Southampton as he looks to continue his form heading into the World Cup.

Batsmen: Steve Smith and Joe Root have been in very good touch with the former scoring heavily in recent months. Along with them, the likes of David Warner and Aaron Finch are also viable options in the fantasy team. England captain Eoin Morgan is also one for the taking considering his record against the Aussies at home.

Allrounders: Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali and Marcus Stoinis are the ideal set of allrounders to have in the side considering their all-around skills and the overlying conditions. Marcus Stoinis has tailed off since his remarkable campaign for the Melbourne Stars and will be looking to reinstate his credentials heading into the World Cup.

Bowlers: Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc should be picked considering the fact that both of them haven't played much in recent months and would be looking for some valuable game time. One of Jofra Archer or Tom Curran should suffice in rounding off the fantasy team.

Captain: Steven Smith and Jonny Bairstow are the front-runners for captaincy while Joe Root's record at the Rose Bowl also makes him an exciting option if one were to deviate from the aforementioned duo.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jonny Bairstow (WK), Joe Root, Aaron Finch, Steven Smith, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Jofra Archer. Captain: Jonny Bairstow

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jonny Bairstow (WK), Joe Root, Shaun Marsh, Steven Smith, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, and Jofra Archer. Captain: Steve Smith