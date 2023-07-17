IN-A vs NEP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ACC Mens Emerging Teams Asia Cup, Match 8

India A (IN-A) will take on Nepal (NEP) in the eighth Match of the ACC Mens Emerging Teams Asia Cup at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Khettarama in Colombo on Monday, July 17. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the IN-A vs NEP Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

India A have been spot on in their first match of the tournament. They managed to win the match convincingly and are currently at the top of the table with a net run rate of +3.255. They will be looking to continue their winning momentum as they face Nepal in their second match.

Nepal, on the other hand, have lost their first match. They are currently in the third spot on the points table with a net run rate of -1.933. They will face the toughest competition in the group stage as they take on India A in the next match.

IN-A vs NEP Match Details

The eighth Match of the ACC Mens Emerging Teams Asia Cup will be played on July 17 at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Khettarama in Colombo. The match will commence at 10.00 am IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: IN-A vs NEP, Match 8, ACC Mens Emerging Teams Asia Cup

Date and Time: July 17, 2023, Monday; 2.00 pm IST

Venue: R.Premadasa Stadium, Khettarama, Colombo

IN-A vs NEP Probable Playing XIs

IN-A Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

IN-A Probable Playing XIs

Dhruv Jurel (wk), Sai Sudharshan, Riyan Parag, Yash Dhull (c), N Jose, Abhishek Sharma, N Sindhu, N Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, A Singh, and M Suthar.

NEP Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

NEP Probable Playing XI

Asif Sheikh, A Saud, R Kumar Paudel, K Bhurtel, B Sharki, K Malla, G Jha, P Sarraf, S Kami, l Rajbanshi, and Pratis GC

IN-A vs NEP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - Dhruv Jurel

Dhruv Jurel failed to perform in the first match. But Jurel will be looking to reverse the proceedings in this match and score big. It is also expected that he will get plenty of chances behind the stumps to pick up fantasy points. Hence he looks like a great choice from the wicket-keeper's category.

Batter - Yash Dhull

Yash Dhull looked in brilliant touch in the last match. He has hit good form pretty early in the tournament and will be looking to build on that. But his recent form makes Dhull a great pick for this match from the batters' section.

All-rounders - K Malla

K Malla can be a good utility player for his team. He can pick up points in both innings of the match and that makes Malla a good choice for this match.

Bowler - Harshit Rana

Harshit Rana picked up four wickets in the last match and is currently in great form with the ball. Rana will be a prime pick from the bowlers' category for this match.

IN-A vs NEP match captain and vice-captain choices

Yash Dhull

Indian skipper Yash Dhull looked in great touch with the bat in the first match and will be looking to continue his form. His recent outings make him a very good choice as the captain or the vice-captain of the match.

Harshit Rana

Harshit Rana has started off the tournament on a great note with the ball. He picked up four wickets in the first match and will be looking to continue the form. Rana will be a great pick as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for IN-A vs NEP, Match 8

Yash Dhull

Harshit Rana

Abhishek Sharma

K Malla

Gulshan Jha

IN-A vs NEP Match Expert Tips

The pitch at the R.Premadasa Stadium will be favorable for the team batting first. As the match progresses, the spinners will play a big role in the match. Top-order batters and spin bowlers will be the prime picks for the match. However, the opening bowlers of the Pakistan A team might be the differential picks for the match.

IN-A vs NEP Dream11 Prediction, Match 8, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: Dhruv Jurel

Batters: N Jose, Sai Sudharshan, Yash Dhull (c)

All-rounders: Abhishek Sharma, K Malla, N Kumar Reddy, Gulshan Jha

Bowlers: S Kami, L Rajbanshi, Harshi Rana (vc)

IN-A vs NEP Dream11 Prediction, Match 8, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: Dhruv Jurel

Batters: N Jose, Sai Sudharshan (c), Yash Dhull

All-rounders: Abhishek Sharma (vc), K Malla, N Kumar Reddy, Gulshan Jha

Bowlers: S Kami, L Rajbanshi, Harshi Rana