IN-A vs NZ-A Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 1st Unofficial ODI

India A (IND-A) will be up against New Zealand A (NZ-A) in the first unofficial ODI at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday, September 22. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the IN-A vs NZ-A Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

After securing a 1-0 victory in a hotly-contested three-match Test series, India A will now turn their focus towards the 50-over format against New Zealand A. All three matches will be held in Chennai, with Sanju Samson set to lead the Indians, who will start as the favorites.

As far as New Zealand A are concerned, they will be interested in opening their account on Indian soil after failing to get off the mark in the Test series. Kiwi all-rounder Rachin Ravindra was in outstanding form in the Tests, and all eyes will be on him once again.

IN-A vs NZ-A Match Details, 1st Unofficial ODI

The first unofficial ODI of New Zealand A tour of India 2022 will be played on 22nd September at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The match is set to take place at 9:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IN-A vs NZ-A, New Zealand A tour of India 2022, 1st Unofficial ODI

Date and Time: 22nd September, 2022, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Live Streaming and Broadcast: Disney+ Hotstar

IN-A vs NZ-A Pitch Report

As this will be the first ODI of the series, it is difficult to predict the kind of surface that will be used. While pacers are expected to find some assistance early on, spinners could come in handy as the match progresses.

IN-A vs NZ-A probable playing 11s for today’s match

India A injury/team news

No major injury updates.

India A Probable Playing 11

Prithvi Shaw, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar, Sanju Samson, Tilak Verma, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rishi Dhawan, Shardul Thakur, Rahul Chahar, Umran Malik.

New Zealand A injury/team news

No major injury updates.

New Zealand A Probable Playing 11

Robert O’Donnell, Chad Bowes, Joe Carter, Mark Chapman, Tom Bruce, Rachin Ravindra, Michael Rippon, Cam Fletcher, Jacob Duffy, Logan van Beek, Ben Lister.

IN-A vs NZ-A Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Sanju Samson (176 runs in 7 ODIs)

Sanju Samson is the best wicketkeeper choice for your IN-A vs NZ-A Dream11 fantasy team. He has played seven ODIs so far, scoring 176 runs at an average of 44 and a strike rate of 101.14.

Top Batter pick

Ruturaj Gaikwad (3284 runs in 64 List A matches)

Ruturaj Gaikwad is yet to make his ODI debut. However, in List A cricket, the IPL 2021 Orange Cap winner has 3284 runs, including 11 centuries, at an average of 54.73.

Top All-rounder pick

Rachin Ravindra (396 runs and 9 wickets in 14 List A matches)

Rachin Ravindra is also yet to make his ODI debut. But he has scored 396 runs in 14 List A matches at an average of over 30. He also has nine wickets to his name.

Top Bowler pick

Shardul Thakur (224 runs and 36 wickets in 24 ODIs)

Shardul Thakur has plenty of international experience under his belt. He has featured in 24 ODIs for Team India, scoring 224 runs at an average of 28 and a strike rate of close to 120. Thakur has also scalped 36 wickets at an average of 33.94.

IN-A vs NZ-A match captain and vice-captain choices

Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson is a fierce middle-order batter whose aggressive approach makes him the X-factor for India A. He has scored 2740 runs at an average of over 30 in 108 List A matches and could prove to be a fine multiplier pick for your IN-A vs NZ-A Dream11 fantasy team.

Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw has played six ODIs for India so far, scoring 189 runs at an average of 31.50 and a strike rate of over 113. He has a decent record in List A cricket as well, smashing 2316 runs in 44 matches at an average of 56.48 and strike rate close to 125.

5 Must-picks with players stats for IN-A vs NZ-A Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Sanju Samson 176 runs in 7 ODIs Prithvi Shaw 189 runs in 6 ODIs Shardul Thakur 224 runs and 36 wickets in 24 ODIs Ruturaj Gaikwad 3294 runs in 64 List A matches Rachin Ravindra 396 runs and 9 wickets in 14 List A matches

IN-A vs NZ-A match expert tips

Rachin Ravindra has been in outstanding form and has done well on Indian soil before. He will be a player to watch out for in the first IN-A vs NZ-A unofficial ODI.

IN-A vs NZ-A Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 1st Unofficial ODI, Head to Head League

IN-A vs NZ-A Dream11 Prediction Team, 1st Unofficial ODI, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson (c)Batters: Mark Chapman, Prithvi Shaw (vc), Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma

All-rounders: Rachin Ravindra, Shahbaz Ahmed

Bowlers: Jacob Duffy, Logan van Beek, Shardul Thakur

IN-A vs NZ-A Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 1st Unofficial ODI, Grand League

IN-A vs NZ-A Dream11 Prediction Team, 1st Unofficial ODI, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Sanju SamsonBatters: Mark Chapman, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar

All-rounders: Rachin Ravindra (c), Shahbaz Ahmed, Michael Rippon

Bowlers: Jacob Duffy, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur (vc)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far