IN-A vs UAE-A Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup match – July 14, 2023

The third match of the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 will be played at Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. The match will start at 10:00 a.m. IST.

Yash Dhul, the winning captain of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2022, will be leading India A in their upcoming match. He will be supported by vice-captain Abhishek Sharma, as well as in-form players like Sai Sudarshan, Prabhsimran, and Harshit Rana in the squad.

On the other hand, Ali Naseer will lead the UAE side, accompanied by players like Nilansh Keswani, Ansh Tandon, and Sanchit Sharma. Both teams possess a combination of experienced players and emerging talents, setting the stage for an exciting contest.

On that note, here are three players you can consider as your captain or vice-captain when selecting your fantasy teams for the IN-A vs UAE-A Dream11 match.

#3 Abhishek Sharma (IN-A) - 9.0 credits

ICC U19 Cricket World Cup - India v Papua New Guinea

Abhishek Sharma is a left-arm slow orthodox bowler and top-order batter. He had a good time in the IPL 2023 while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad. He scored 226 runs in 11 matches at an average of 20.54 and a strike rate of 143.94. Abhishek also has an impressive record in List A, scoring 1,138 runs in 38 matches having a unbeaten score of 169 not out and an average of 33.47.

#2 Ali Naseer (UAE-A) - 7.0 credits

Ali Naseer is one of the smart choices for the captain or vice-captain of your IN-A vs UAE-A Dream11 teams. He has been in fantastic form recently in the Cricket World Cup Qualifiers. He has scored 204 runs in nine List A matches at an average of 25.5.

Naseer has also made important contributions with the ball, chipping in 10 wickets while bowling economical spells. With two half-centuries and a four-wicket haul to his name, he will be a top pick from UAE.

#1 Sai Sudarshan (IN-A) - 9.0 credits

IPL 2023: Qualifier 2 - Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians

Sai Sudarshan, a superb top-order batter from India A, showcased his potential in the IPL 2023 and carried that momentum into the TNPL 2023. He was the second-highest scorer of the TNPL with 371 runs to his name in just six matches averaging 74.2 and including four half-centuries. With an excellent average of 60+ in List A, he is one of the best choices for the captain of your IN-A vs UAE-A Dream11 team.

