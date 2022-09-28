IN-L vs AU-L Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Road Safety World Series T20 2022 Semi-final 1

India Legends (IN-L) will take on Australia Legends (AU-L) in the first semi-final of the Road Safety World Series T20 2022 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Wednesday, September 28. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the IN-L vs AU-L Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

India Legends are unbeaten in this competition. Three of their games washed out due to rain. However, they won their other two games, which ensured they finished second in the points table.

Meanwhile, Australia Legends are coming into this encounter on the back of two successive wins. Overall, they have three wins, one loss and one no-result.

IN-L vs AU-L, Match Details

The first semi-final of the Road Safety World Series T20 2022 between India Legends and Australia Legends will be played on September 28, 2022, at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur. The game is set to take place at 7.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: IN-L vs AU-L

Date & Time: September 28, 2022, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

Live Streaming: Voot and JioTV

Live Telecast: Colors Cineplex

Pitch Report

Another good batting surface is likely to be in store for this game. The last two games at this venue have witnessed high-scoring games. Spinners might come into play as the game progresses.

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

Average 1st-innings score: 187

Average 2nd-innings score: 154

IN-L vs AU-L Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

India Legends: NR, W, NR, NR, W

Australia Legends: W, W, NR, W, L

IN-L vs AU-L Probable Playing 11 today

India Legends Team News

No major injury concerns.

India Legends Probable Playing XI: Naman Ojha (wk), Sachin Tendulkar (c), Suresh Raina, Stuart Binny, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Vinay Kumar, Pragyan Ojha, Rajesh Pawar, and Rahul Sharma.

Australia Legends Team News

No major injury concerns.

Australia Legends Probable Playing XI: Shane Watson (c), Alex Doolan, Ben Dunk (wk), Callum Ferguson, Nathan Reardon, Brad Haddin, Brad Hodge, Jason Krejza, Chadd Sayers, Brett Lee, and Bryce McGain.

Today’s IN-L vs AU-L Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Ben Dunk (3 matches, 81 runs)

Ben Dunk seems to be batting well. The left-hander has scored 81 runs in three innings but has a magnificent strike rate of 245.45. He has hit six fours and seven sixes in the 33 balls he has faced totally.

Top Batter Pick

Sachin Tendulkar (3 innings, 75 runs)

Sachin Tendulkar has looked in good rhythm throughout this tournament and has got some fluent starts but he hasn't been able to convert them into big scores. He has accumulated 75 runs at a strike rate of 156.25.

Top All-rounder Pick

Nathan Reardon (3 innings, 66 runs, 4 wickets)

Nathan Reardon has been very effective with both bat and ball in this Legends League Cricket tournament. He has mustered 66 runs in three innings and has a strike rate of 150. With the ball, he has taken four wickets at an economy of 7.62.

Top Bowler Pick

Pragyan Ojha (3 innings, 6 wickets)

Pragyan Ojha is the leading wicket-taker for India Legends in this competition. The left-arm spinner has returned with six scalps in three innings.

IN-L vs AU-L match captain and vice-captain choices

Shane Watson (4 matches, 209 runs, 1 wicket)

Shane Watson has been batting superbly in this tournament. He is at the top of the run charts and has amassed 209 runs at an average of 52.25, while striking at 174.16. He also has one wicket to his name.

Yuvraj Singh (2 matches, 37 runs, 1 wicket)

Yuvraj Singh has looked in solid touch with the bat. The left-handed all-rounder has got 37 runs at a strike rate of 160.86. He got one wicket in the only over that he has bowled in this tournament.

5 Must-picks with player stats for IN-L vs AU-L Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Shane Watson 209 runs & 1 wicket in 4 matches Yuvraj Singh 37 runs 2 innings & 1 wicket in 1 match Pragyan Ojha 6 wickets in 3 innings Nathan Reardon 66 runs & 4 wickets in 3 innings Sachin Tendulkar 75 runs in 3 innings

IN-L vs AU-L match expert tips

The all-rounders might prove to be the key. The likes of Yuvraj Singh, Stuart Binny, Shane Watson and Nathan Reardon have fared really well in this tournament and they will also be the top contenders to be fantasy captains.

IN-L vs AU-L Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for India Legends vs Australia Legends - Road Safety World Series T20 2022 Semi-final 1.

Wicket-keeper: Ben Dunk

Batters: Suresh Raina, Sachin Tendulkar, Callum Ferguson

All-rounders: Yuvraj Singh, Shane Watson, Stuart Binny, Nathan Reardon

Bowlers: Pragyan Ojha, Brett Lee, Vinay Kumar

IN-L vs AU-L Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for India Legends vs Australia Legends - Road Safety World Series T20 2022 Semi-final 1.

Wicket-keeper: Naman Ojha, Ben Dunk

Batters: Suresh Raina, Sachin Tendulkar, Brad Hodge

All-rounders: Yuvraj Singh, Shane Watson, Nathan Reardon

Bowlers: Pragyan Ojha, Bryce McGain, Vinay Kumar

