IN vs WI Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 2nd ODI match - February 9th, 2022

India and West Indies are all set to lock horns in the second ODI on Wednesday, February 9 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

India, led by Rohit Sharma, have made an impressive start to the series and currently hold a 1-0 lead. On Sunday, February 6, the Men in Blue defeated the visiting team by six wickets. After electing to bowl first, India bowled West Indies out for 176 in 43.5 overs.

The spinners established their dominance as they picked up seven out of the 10 wickets to go down. Thereafter, India tracked down the target with 22 overs to spare. Barring former skipper Virat Kohli and keeper Rishabh Pant, the Indian batters did reasonably well.

In the article, we look at three players who you can pick as captain and vice-captain for your Dream11 teams for India vs West Indies ODI.

#3 Rohit Sharma

England v India - Fourth LV= Insurance Test Match: Day Five

Ever since Rohit Sharma took over from Virat Kohli as India's full-time skipper in T20Is, he's looked in stupendous form with the bat in hand. The 34-year-old played well against New Zealand back in November and he's carried his form against West Indies as well.

In the first ODI on Sunday, Sharma scored 60 runs off 51 balls with the help of 10 fours and one six. He was also involved in a 84-run stand with Ishan Kishan for the opening wicket. If he gets going, the visitors may find themselves in trouble.

#2 Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal ahead of the India v New Zealand - T20 International

Yuzvendra Chahal has been in and out of the national team over the last 12 months or so. But he gave an account of his skills in the first game where he got the Player of the Match award. The pitch also helped him to a large extent.

Chahal picked up the four crucial wickets of Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard and Alzarri Joseph. The Caribbean batters found it tough to read him off the pitch. The spinner is expected to be amongst the wickets again next time.

#1 Jason Holder

West Indies v England - T20 International Series Fifth T20I

Jason Holder has been a fulcrum of the West Indies lineup for some time now. In the first ODI, where the other batters looked a tad clueless, Holder turned up with a well-made 71-ball 57. His knock was laced with four massive sixes into the stands.

Also Read Article Continues below

Without a doubt, he remains the main asset in West Indies' setup. He also bowled five overs, although he couldn't make a breakthrough. If West Indies are to bounce back in the second match, Holder will need to be on top of his game.

Edited by Parimal