IN-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Women's World Cup, Match 18

The 18th match of the Women's World Cup 2022 will see India Women (IN-W) lock horns with Australia Women (AU-W) at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday.

Australia have been the team to beat in the competition with four wins in as many games. Their batting unit has been sensational, with Rachael Haynes leading the charge at the top of the order. However, they face perhaps their biggest test in the form of India. The Indians have blown hot and cold with two wins in four games and will be eyeing an upset over the more-fancied Aussies. With two valuable points up for grabs, a cracking game beckons in Auckland.

IN-W vs AU-W Probable Playing 11 Today

IN-W XI

Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (c), Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh and Rajeshwari Gayakwad

AU-W XI

Alyssa Healy (wk), Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Garnder, Tahlia McGrath, Jess Jonassen, Alana King and Megan Schutt.

Match Details

IN-W vs AU-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2022, Match 18

Date and Time: 19th March 2022, 6:30 AM IST

Venue: Eden Park, Auckland

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game beckons at Eden Park with little help on offer for the bowlers. Although the pacers should get the ball to swing around early on, the batters should enjoy the ball skidding onto the bat. The spinners will have to vary their pace accordingly, with the pacers also likely to revert to back-of-the-length deliveries as the match progresses. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

Today’s IN-W vs AU-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Alyssa Healy: Alyssa Healy is one of the most explosive batters in the world, capable of scoring quick runs at the top of the order. However, Healy has blown hot and cold in the tournament with only one fifty to her name. But given her potential and skill-set, she should come good sooner rather than later, making her a good addition to your IN-W vs AU-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Mithali Raj: Mithali Raj has failed to get going in the middle overs so far. However, she is likely to bat at No.3, a position that allows her to play her natural game. With the Indian captain being due for a big knock, she is a must-have in your IN-W vs AU-W Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Deepti Sharma: Deepti Sharma, like Mithali Raj, hasn't been in the best of form with either the bat or ball. While she might be demoted to a middle-order role in this game, Deepti's knack for taking wickets in the middle overs will be key against the mighty Aussies, making her one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

Alana King: Alana King has been sensational in the middle overs, often providing crucial breakthroughs for the Aussies. While her leg-spin is sure to be a wicket-taking threat once again, King is also capable of scoring some quick runs lower down the order, holding her in good stead ahead of this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in IN-W vs AU-W Dream11 prediction team

Mithali Raj (IN-W)

Alyssa Healy (AU-W)

Ashleigh Gardner (AU-W)

Important stats for IN-W vs AU-W Dream11 prediction team

Smriti Mandhana - 216 runs in 4 Women's World Cup matches, Average: 54.00

Rachael Haynes - 277 runs in 4 Women's World Cup matches, Average: 92.33

Ashleigh Gardner - 48 runs and 5 wickets in 2 Women's World Cup matches

IN-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC Women's World Cup 2022)

IN-W vs AU-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, Mithali Raj, Smriti Mandhana, Ashleigh Gardner, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Megan Schutt, Jhulan Goswami, Alana King and Pooja Vastrakar.

Captain: Mithali Raj. Vice-captain: Alyssa Healy.

IN-W vs AU-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, Mithali Raj, Yastika Bhatia, Ashleigh Gardner, Deepti Sharma, Ellyse Perry, Jess Jonassen, Jhulan Goswami, Alana King and Pooja Vastrakar.

Captain: Alyssa Healy. Vice-captain: Deepti Sharma.

Edited by Samya Majumdar