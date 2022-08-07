IN-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's T20 Commonwealth Games, Final

The final of the Women's T20 Commonwealth Games will see India Women (IN-W) take on Australia Women (AU-W) at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday, August 7.

Despite starting thier campaign with a loss, India recovered well to reach the final of the Women's T20 Commonwealth Games. The likes of Smriti Mandhana and Renuka Singh have been impressive, holding India in good stead. However, the Indians' lone loss in the competition came against the Australians, who remain the only unbeaten side so far. Although their top order has not fired in unison, the Aussies' depth and balance have served them well. Both teams look in good form, but the Australians will start as the favorites.

IN-W vs AU-W Probable Playing 11 Today

IN-W XI

Smriti Mandhana, Shefali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav and Sneh Rana.

AU-W XI

Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Alana King, Jess Jonassen, Grace Harris, Megan Schutt and Darcie Brown.

Match Details

IN-W vs AU-W, Women's T20 Commonwealth Games, Final

Date and Time: 7th August, 2022, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Pitch Report

With this being the second game of the day at the venue, the pitch should have enough help on offer for the bowlers. The powerplay phase will be key, with the hard new ball skidding onto the bat nicely early on. The ball could grip a bit as the match progresses, with the spinners being crucial in the middle overs. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to bat first upon winning the toss.

Today's IN-W vs AU-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Alyssa Healy: Alyssa Healy has not had the best of tournaments at the top of the order, often throwing her wicket away in the powerplay phase. However, she is one of the best batters in world cricket, with her record in the format speaking for itself. With Healy known for her knack for scoring big runs in big finals, she could be a fine addition to your IN-W vs AU-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Smriti Mandhana: Smriti Mandhana smashed a brilliant fifty in the previous game against England, helping India post a big total. However, she is more renowned for her ability to chase down big scores. Given her experience and form leading into the game, Mandhana is a good addition to your IN-W vs AU-W Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Harmanpreet Kaur: Harmanpreet Kaur has blown hot and cold in the tournament, but has come up with handy performances in crunch situations. While she has not bowled much in the tournament, Harmanpreet is perhaps India's best boundary hitter. With the conditions suiting her skill-set perfectly, she is one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

Alana King: Alana King has been Australia's go-to bowler in the middle overs. Her variations and accuracy have served the side well, holding her in good stead. With King capable of using the long handle to good effect too, she is a must-have in your IN-W vs AU-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in IN-W vs AU-W Dream11 prediction team

Shafali Verma (IN-W)

Alana King (AU-W)

Alyssa Healy (AU-W)

Important stats for IN-W vs AU-W Dream11 prediction team

Smriti Mandhana - 61(32) vs England Women in the previous game

Alyssa Healy - 247 runs and 4 wickets in 9 T20I matches

Sneh Rana - 2/28 vs England Women in the previous game

IN-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction Today (Women's T20 Commonwealth Games)

IN-W vs AU-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - Women's T20 Commonwealth Games.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Tahlia McGrath, Megan Schutt, Alana King, Radha Yadav and Renuka Singh.

Captain: Alyssa Healy. Vice-captain: Harmanpreet Kaur.

IN-W vs AU-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - Women's T20 Commonwealth Games.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Tahlia McGrath, Megan Schutt, Jess Jonassen, Sneh Rana and Renuka Singh.

Captain: Harmanpreet Kaur. Vice-captain: Meg Lanning.

