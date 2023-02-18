IN-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, Match 14

The 14th match of the ICC T20 Women's World Cup 2023 will see India Women (IN-W) lock horns with England Women (EN-W) at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth on Saturday, February 18. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the IN-W vs EN-W Dream11 prediction.

Both India and England are unbeaten in the competition, winning two games apiece. Although the two sides have had similar campaigns, chasing and winning in both of their games, England's bowling attack has shown more conviction. England have a good mix of youth and experience, with the likes of Alice Capsey and Natalie Sciver impressing in the tournament.

They are up against a well-balanced Indian side, with youngsters Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh standing out with the ball and bat, respectively. With both teams looking to keep their unbeaten status intact and seal a place in the semi-finals, another cracking game of cricket beckons at the ICC T20 Women's World Cup 2023.

IN-W vs EN-W Match Details, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

India Women and England Women will lock horns in the 14th match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. The game is set to take place at 6:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IN-W vs EN-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Match 14

Date and Time: 18th February 2023, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: St George's Park, Port Elizabeth

Live Streaming: Hotstar

IN-W vs EN-W pitch report for ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Match 14

Although the pitch at St George's Park is a decent one to bat on, the average score reads 111. Both spinners and pacers have enjoyed the conditions on offer, accounting for nine and eight wickets, respectively. The powerplay phase will be crucial, with nearly 20 percent of the wickets falling in the first six overs at the ICC T20 Women's World Cup 2023. Chasing is the preferred option at the venue, with the record also backing the option.

Record at St George's Park, in Women's T20 WC

Matches won by teams batting first: 0

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

1st-innings score: 110

2nd-innings score: 112

IN-W vs EN-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

India Women injury/team news

No new injury concerns for India Women.

India Women probable playing 11

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Devika Vaidya, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav and Renuka Singh Thakur.

England Women injury/team news

No injury concerns for England Women.

England Women probable playing 11

Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn and Lauren Bell.

IN-W vs EN-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Richa Ghosh (2 matches, 75 runs, SR: 144.23)

Richa Ghosh has been brilliant for India, scoring 75 runs in two matches. Batting at No. 5, Ghosh has a strike rate of 144.23 in the tournament and has been pivotal to India's fortunes so far. With Ghosh likely to be used as a floater in the batting unit, she is a top pick for your IN-W vs EN-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Sophia Dunkley (2 matches, 38 runs, Average: 19.00)

Sophia Dunkley has shown flashes of brilliance at the T20 World Cup, scoring 38 runs in two matches. While the sample size is low, Dunkley is striking at over 150 in the tournament. Given her knack for scoring big runs at the top of the order, Dunkley is a fine pick for your IN-W vs EN-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Deepti Sharma (2 matches, 4 wickets, Average: 13.50)

Deepti Sharma has been impressive with the ball, picking up four wickets at an average of 13.50. She comes into the game on the back of a three-wicket haul against the West Indies. With Deepti also capable of adding value with the bat in the lower-middle order, she is a must-have in your IN-W vs EN-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Sophie Ecclestone (2 matches, 6 wickets, Average: 6.00)

Sophie Ecclestone is perhaps the standout bowler in the competition with six wickets at an average of 6.00. She is also conceding less than seven runs an over and has two three-fers to her name already. With Ecclestone also likely to be used as an enforcer with the bat, she is another must-have in your IN-W vs EN-W Dream11 prediction team.

IN-W vs EN-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana did not have the best of outings against West Indies, unable to get going in the powerplay. However, Mandhana is an experienced campaigner with 2651 runs in 112 matches at a strike rate of 123.1. With Mandhana due for a big knock, she is a fine choice as captain or vice-captain for your IN-W vs EN-W Dream11 prediction team.

Natalie Sciver

Nat Sciver has shown glimpses of her ability in this competition with 45 runs in two matches, including a 30-ball 40 against West Indies. She is an accomplished batter with 2004 runs at an average of 25.36 to her name. With Sciver bound to have a say with the ball as well, she is a viable captaincy option for your IN-W vs EN-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for IN-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Shafali Verma 61 runs in 2 matches Deepti Sharma 4 wickets in 2 matches Harmanpreet Kaur 49 runs in 2 matches Sophie Ecclestone 6 wickets in 2 matches Sophia Dunkley 38 runs in 2 matches

IN-W vs EN-W match expert tips (ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023)

Harmanpreet Kaur has had a decent start to her T20 World Cup campaign, scoring 49 runs in two matches. She is known for her big-hitting abilities in the middle order with a strike rate in excess of 100. If India were to bat first, Harmanpreet could be backed as a differential pick for your IN-W vs EN-W Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your IN-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction, click here!

IN-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

IN-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh

Batters: Heather Knight, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophia Dunkley, Shafali Verma

All-rounders: Nat Sciver (vc), Deepti Sharma

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Bell, Renuka Singh

IN-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

IN-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh

Batters: Danielle Wyatt, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Sophia Dunkley, Jemimah Rodrigues

All-rounders: Nat Sciver, Deepti Sharma (vc), Pooja Vastrakar

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone (c), Lauren Bell

