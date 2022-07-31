IN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's T20 Commonwealth Games, Match 5

The fifth match of the Women's T20 Commonwealth Games will see India Women (IN-W) take on Pakistan Women (PK-W) at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday, July 31.

Although they ran Australia right to the finish line, India weren't able to get the better of the Aussies. However, India are one of the favorites in the Commonwealth Games, with the likes of Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur in their ranks. However, they cannot take Pakistan lightly as their neighbors have a decent roster themselves. Although they also come into the game on the back of a loss, Pakistan have a good mix of youth and experience, making for an absolute cracker between the two sides in Birmingham.

IN-W vs PK-W Probable Playing 11 Today

IN-W XI

Smriti Mandhana, Shefali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh and Rajeshwari Gayakwad/Radha Yadav.

PK-W XI

Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali (wk), Omaima Sohail, Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Tuba Hassan, Diana Baig and Anam Amin.

Match Details

IN-W vs PK-W, Women's T20 Commonwealth Games, Match 5

Date and Time: 31st July, 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Pitch Report

Although Edgbaston has played host to a couple of high-scoring games so far, the pitch is likely to be on the slower side for this game. There should be enough movement and extra bounce off the surface to keep the bowlers interested throughout the match. The batters will have to bide their time in the middle and keep wickets in hand. Teams have preferred batting first upon winning the toss, with 140-150 being a defendable total at the venue.

Today's IN-W vs PK-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Muneeba Ali: Muneeba Ali is a technically sound batter who has a knack for coming up with big runs at the top of the order. She couldn't convert a start in her previous game, something she would love to do in this must-win game. Although Yastika Bhatia is not a bad option by any means, Muneeba's experience holds her in good stead.

Batter

Smriti Mandhana: Smriti Mandhana is one of the best batters in the competition, with her record speaking for itself. Like Muneeba, Smriti was unable to capitalize on a promising start in her previous game. Capable of scoring runs in crunch situations, Mandhana can be backed to get a big one in this game, making her one to watch out for.

All-rounder

Nida Dar: Nida Dar was the standout batter for Pakistan, scoring a 31-ball 50 in a losing cause. She is Pakistan's go-to player with both bat and ball, with some franchise league experience to fall back on as well. With Nida in decent form, she is a must-have in your IN-W vs PK-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Renuka Thakur: Renuka Thakur stole the limelight earlier in the week, picking up four wickets inside the powerplay against Australia. She was able to trouble the Aussie top order with her swing-bowling prowess, which will once again be crucial to India's fortunes. Given her recent form and the conditions on offer, Renuka is a good addition to your IN-W vs PK-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in IN-W vs PK-W Dream11 prediction team

Smriti Mandhana (IN-W)

Fatima Sana (PK-W)

Deepti Sharma (IN-W)

Important stats for IN-W vs PK-W Dream11 prediction team

Nida Dar - 50(31) and 0/25 vs Barbados Women in the previous match

Renuka Thakur - 4/18 vs Australia Women in the previous match

Shafali Verma - 48(33) vs Australia Women in the previous match

IN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction Today (Women's T20 Commonwealth Games)

IN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - Women's T20 Commonwealth Games.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Muneeba Ali, Yastika Bhatia, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Bismah Maroof, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Nida Dar, Fatima Sana, Tuba Hassan and Renuka Singh.

Captain: Smriti Mandhana. Vice-captain: Nida Dar.

IN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - Women's T20 Commonwealth Games.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Aliya Riaz, Yastika Bhatia, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Bismah Maroof, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Nida Dar, Anam Amin, Tuba Hassan and Renuka Singh.

Captain: Smriti Mandhana. Vice-captain: Renuka Singh Thakur.

