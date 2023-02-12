IN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, Match 4

The fourth match of the ICC T20 Women's World Cup 2023 will see India Women (IN-W) lock horns with Pakistan Women (PK-W) at Newlands in Cape Town on Sunday, February 12. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the IN-W vs PK-W Dream11 prediction.

Team India are among the favorites to win the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. They have a good mix of youth and experience with Harmanpreet Kaur leading the pack. As for their opponents

Pakistan, meanwhile, have shown signs of form in recent months. They will bank on their star players Nida Dar and Bismah Maroof to step up as they seek a winning start.

Although India will be without Smriti Mandhana, they have a lot of firepower to fall back on and will start as the favorites. With two valuable points and bragging rights up for grabs, an entertaining game is on the cards in Cape Town.

IN-W vs PK-W Match Details, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

India Women and Pakistan Women will lock horns in the fourth match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. The game is set to take place at 6:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IN-W vs PK-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Match 4

Date and Time: 12th February 2023, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

Live Streaming: Hotstar

IN-W vs PK-W pitch report for ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Match 4

The pitch in Newlands is a decent one to bat on despite the previous game only seeing little more than 240 runs being scored. Pacers should get the ball to skid and swing early on, with the previous game seeing fast bowlers account for five wickets. As the match progresses, the spinners should come into play, with the likes of Sugandika Kumari and Inoka Ranaweera impressing in the previous game. Batting first will be the preferred option upon winning the toss, given the nature of the track.

Record at Newlands, Cape Town in Women's T20 WC

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0

1st-innings score: 129

2nd-innings score: 126

IN-W vs PK-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

India Women injury/team news

Smriti Mandhana is ruled out for this game.

India Women probable playing 11

Yastika Bhatia, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol/Devika Vaidya, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav and Renuka Singh Thakur.

Pakistan Women injury/team news

No injury concerns for Pakistan Women.

Pakistan Women probable playing 11

Muneeba Ali (wk), Sidra Ameen, Javeria Khan, Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Sadia Iqbal, Fatima Sana, Tuba Hassan/Aiman Anwer and Nashra Sandhu.

IN-W vs PK-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Muneeba Ali (43 matches, 541 runs, Average: 14.23)

Muneeba Ali has been a consistent performer for Pakistan, scoring 541 runs in 43 matches. Although she averages only 14.23 in this format, Muneeba has a knack for scoring big runs. While Richa Ghosh is also a decent option, Muneeba stands out as a top pick for your IN-W vs PK-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Harmanpreet Kaur (146 matches, 2940 runs, Average: 28.26)

Harmanpreet Kaur is one of the leading run-scorers in this format, scoring 2940 runs at an average of 28.26. She has a strike rate of over 120 in T20Is and also adds value with the ball. With Mandhana out injured for this game, Harmanpreet becomes an important pick for your IN-W vs PK-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Deepti Sharma (87 matches, 914 runs, 96 wickets)

Deepti Sharma is a quality allrounder in this format with 914 runs and 96 wickets in 87 matches. She has been in brilliant form in recent times, picking up nine wickets in five matches in the recently concluded tri-series. With Deepti likely to bat higher up the order as well, she is a must-have in your IN-W vs PK-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Fatima Sana (20 matches, 13 wickets, Average: 35.30)

Fatima Sana is an integral part of the Pakistan set-up, picking up 12 wickets at an average of 35.30. Fatima has a knack for scoring quick runs down the order with a strike rate of 115.29 to her name. Given his all-round utility, Sana is a top pick for your IN-W vs PK-W Dream11 prediction team.

IN-W vs PK-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Shafali Verma

Shafali Verma is one of the most explosive openers in the women's game with 1231 runs at a strike rate of 134.53. She had a decent U-19 World Cup campaign, where she even chipped in with the ball. Given her prior experience and form, Shafali stands out as a top captaincy pick for your IN-W vs PK-W Dream11 prediction team.

Nida Dar

Nida Dar has been integral to Pakistan's fortunes in this format for quite some time now. She has a T20I batting strike rate of 101.25 and has picked up 121 wickets at an average of 18.09. Given the conditions on offer, Nida is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain of your IN-W vs PK-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for IN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Shafali Verma 1231 runs in 51 matches Deepti Sharma 96 wickets in 87 matches Harmanpreet Kaur 2940 runs in 146 matches Nida Dar 2190 runs in 126 matches Muneeba Ali 541 runs in 43 matches

IN-W vs PK-W match expert tips (ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023)

Jemimah Rodrigues is one of the most talented batters in the world with 1575 runs in 65 innings. She showed signs of form in the warm-up matches, scoring 41 runs against Bangladesh. With Jemimah in decent form, she could be a fine differential pick for your IN-W vs PK-W Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your IN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction, click here!

IN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

IN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Muneeba Ali

Batters: Harmanpreet Kaur, Bismah Maroof, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma (c)

All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Nida Dar (vc)

Bowlers: Shikha Pandey, Renuka Singh Thakur, Fatima Sana, Tuba Hassan

IN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

IN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh

Batters: Aliya Riaz, Bismah Maroof, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma

All-rounders: Deepti Sharma (c), Nida Dar (vc)

Bowlers: Shikha Pandey, Renuka Singh Thakur, Fatima Sana, Sadia Iqbal

