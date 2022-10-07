IN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Women's Asia Cup 2022, Match 13

India Women (IN-W) will take on Pakistan Women (ML-W) in the 13th match of the Women's Asia Cup 2022 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Friday, October 7. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the IN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction & fantasy tips.

Along the expected lines, India have been the team to beat in the Women's Asia Cup. The Indians have won all three of their games so far, with the likes of Jemimah Rodrigues and Renuka Singh impressing with the bat and ball, respectively. However, they face their biggest test so far in the form of Pakistan. Although Pakistan lost to Thailand in their previous game, they have a well-balanced side with a lot riding on the duo of Nida Dar and Tuba Hassan. Although India will start as the favorites, Pakistan cannot be taken lightly. With valuable points and bragging rights on offer, an entertaining game beckons in Sylhet.

IN-W vs PK-W Match Details, Women's Asia Cup 2022

The 13th match of the Women's Asia Cup 2022 has Pakistan Women taking on India Women in Sylhet. The game is set to take place at 1:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IN-W vs PK-W, Women's Asia Cup 2022, Match 13

Date and Time: 7th October 2022, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Live Streaming: Hotstar

IN-W vs PK-W pitch report for Women's Asia Cup 2022

The average first-innings total in the last three matches at the venue reads 111, indicating the nature of the surface. The bowlers, especially the spinners, should get some help off the surface. In the two Women's Asia Cup matches on Thursday, spinners accounted for 72 percent of the wickets. Although batting first might be the preferred choice, two out of the last three matches have been won by the chasing teams.

Last 3 matches

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average 1st-innings score: 111

Average 2nd-innings score: 83

IN-W vs PK-W Form Guide

Pakistan: WWL

India: WWW

IN-W vs PK-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Pakistan Women injury/team news

No injury concerns for Pakistan Women.

Pakistan Women probable playing 11

Muneeba Ali (wk), Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Omaima Sohail, Kainat Imtiaz, Daina Baig, Tuba Hassan and Nashra Sandhu.

India Women injury/team news

No injury concerns for India Women.

India Women probable playing 11

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav and Renuka Singh.

IN-W vs PK-W Dream11 match top picks for Women's Asia Cup 2022

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Muneeba Ali (3 matches, 50 runs, Average: 25.00)

Muneeba Ali has been in decent form with scores of 15,14 and 21 in the Women's Asia Cup. She has gotten off to starts but has not been able to convert them into big ones. With Muneeba in decent form of late, she is a top pick for your IN-W vs PK-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Shafali Verma (2 matches, 56 runs, Average: 28.00)

Shafali Verma has not had a great time in white-ball cricket, unable to impress on the tour of England. However, she has been in decent touch in the Women's Asia Cup, scoring 56 runs in two matches. Shafali's ability to score quick runs should make her a fine pick in your IN-W vs PK-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Deepti Sharma (3 matches, 3 wickets, ER: 3.60)

Deepti Sharma has been one of India's best bowlers in the Women's Asia Cup. She has picked up three wickets in as many games at an economy rate of 3.60. While her bowling form is sensational, Deepti can score handy runs down the order as well, making her a must-have in your IN-W vs PK-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Tuba Hassan (3 matches, 4 wickets, ER: 3.67)

Tuba Hassan is one of the best youngsters in the world and has impressed in recent games, picking up four wickets in three matches. She has an economy rate of just 3.67, which is among the best in the tournament. Given her form and the conditions on offer, Hassan is a good pick for your IN-W vs PK-W Dream11 prediction team.

IN-W vs PK-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana is one of the premier batters in women's cricket with a heap of experience to her name. She has not batted much in this tournament, scoring only six runs so far. However, she averages 28.33 against Pakistan and is also due for a big score, making her a viable captaincy pick for your IN-W vs PK-W Dream11 prediction team.

Nida Dar

Nida Dar has been in decent form, picking up three wickets. She is also a fine batter capable of clearing the boundary at times of need. With Nida batting in the top order, she could be a good choice as captain or vice-captain in your IN-W vs PK-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for IN-W vs PK-W, Women's Asia Cup 2022, Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Jemimah Rodrigues 151 runs in 2 innings Sidra Ameen 123 runs in 3 matches Nida Dar 4 wickets in 3 matches Smriti Mandhana 111 runs in 3 matches vs ENG Deepti Sharma 3 wickets in 3 matches

IN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction expert tips for Women's Asia Cup 2022, Match 13

Jemimah Rodrigues has been in sensational form in the Women's Asia Cup with 151 runs in just two innings. She has played both pace and spin well, holding her in good stead. Given Jemimah's fine form, she could be a game-changing selection in your IN-W vs PK-W Dream11 prediction team.

IN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Women's Asia Cup, Head To Head

IN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Women's Asia Cup, Head To Head

Wicketkeeper: Muneeba Ali

Batters: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sidra Ameen, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma

All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Nida Dar (vc), Dayalan Hemalatha

Bowlers: Diana Baig, Renuka Singh, Tuba Hassan

IN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Women's Asia Cup, Grand League

IN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Women's Asia Cup, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Muneeba Ali

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Sidra Ameen, Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Harmanpreet Kaur

All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Nida Dar (vc)

Bowlers: Diana Baig, Renuka Singh, Tuba Hassan, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

