IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Women's World Cup, Match 28

The 28th match of the Women's World Cup 2022 will see India Women (IN-W) lock horns with South Africa Women (SA-W) at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday.

The final league fixture of the World Cup has India fighting for a place in the semi-finals. Despite coming up with strong performances against Pakistan and Bangladesh, India have been inconsistent, unable to string a few wins together. They now face a strong South African side who have lost only one game in this World Cup. Sune Luus and Co. will start as the favorites, but India cannot be taken lightly in what is a must-win game for them.

IN-W vs SA-W Probable Playing 11 Today

IN-W XI

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh and Rajeshwari Gayakwad

SA-W XI

Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus (c), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka and Tumi Sekhukhune

Match Details

IN-W vs SA-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2022, Match 28

Date and Time: 27th March 2022, 6:30 AM IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Pitch Report

The weather isn't expected to be an issue with a high-scoring game on the cards. The pitch has some help on offer for the bowlers, which should keep the batters on their toes. As the match progresses, the bowlers will ideally revert to a change of pace, making it a touch more difficult to score runs. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 250 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Richa Ghosh: Although Richa Ghosh has been decent in the middle order for India, she is due for a big one in the tournament. However, her knack for scoring quick runs should hold her in good stead. With Trisha Chetty batting lower down the order, Ghosh should get the nod in your IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Mithali Raj: Mithali Raj, like Richa Ghosh, has underwhelmed with the bat in the tournament. The experienced batter is known for his hunger for runs and will be keen to come good in this must-win clash for India. While Laura Wolvaardt is another fine option, Mithali is surely one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Marizanne Kapp: Marizanne Kapp has provided depth and balance to the South African side with her impressive all-round skills. She has already won a few player-of-the-match awards in this tournament and will once again be key for the South Africans. With conditions suiting her as well, Kapp is a must-have in your IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Shabnim Ismail: Shabnim Ismail's pace and accuracy has served South Africa well in the tournament, with the express pacer picking up nine wickets so far. She is one of the fastest bowlers in the competition and with the conditions likely to help her, especially in the powerplay overs, Ismail can be backed to claim a few wickets.

Top 3 best players to pick in IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction team

Marizanne Kapp (SA-W) - 514 points

Pooja Vastrakar (IN-W) - 506 points

Sneh Rana (IN-W) - 460 points

Important stats for IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction team

Smriti Mandhana - 256 runs in 6 Women's World Cup matches, Average: 42.67

Laura Wolvaardt - 353 runs in 6 Women's World Cup matches, Average: 58.83

Marizanne Kapp - 150 runs and 10 wickets in 6 Women's World Cup matches

IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC Women's World Cup 2022)

IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Richa Ghosh, Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee, Mithali Raj, Smriti Mandhana, Marizanne Kapp, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Shabnim Ismail and Ayabonga Khaka.

Captain: Lizelle Lee. Vice-captain: Mithali Raj.

IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Richa Ghosh, Sune Luus, Lizelle Lee, Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur, Marizanne Kapp, Pooja Vastrakar, Shafali Verma, Jhulan Goswami, Shabnim Ismail and Ayabonga Khaka.

Captain: Shafali Verma. Vice-captain: Lizelle Lee.

Edited by Samya Majumdar