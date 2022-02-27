IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's World Cup 2022 Warm-Up Match

The first round of warm-up matches in the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 between South Africa Women (SA-W) and India Women (IN-W) is set to take place at Mainpower Oval in Rangiora.

After a disappointing series against New Zealand, India ramp up their World Cup preparations with a bout of ODI cricket against the South Africans. The Indians come into this game on the back of a big win over the White Ferns and will look to fine tune their side ahead of the all-important event. However, South Africa is a force to reckon with in the white-formats. With the likes of Laura Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp in the ranks, South Africa will fancy a good outing in what promises to be an entertaining game in Rangiora.

IN-W vs SA-W Probable Playing 11 Today

SA-W XI

Lizelle Lee (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus (c), Lara Goodall, Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty (wk), Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune and Shabnim Ismail

IN-W XI

Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Mithali Raj (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Sneh Rana, Sneh Rana and Jhulan Goswami

Match Details

IN-W vs SA-W, Women's World Cup 2022 Warm-Up Match 3

Date and Time: 27th February 2022, 1:30 AM IST

Venue: Mainpower Oval, Rangiora

Pitch Report

A decent batting track is expected at the Mainpower Oval with some help on offer for the pacers. There should be ample swing on offer early on, keeping the batters on their toes. The spinners should also have a say in the middle overs with extra bounce coming into play. Both teams will ideally look to bat first upon winning the toss with 240-250 being par at this venue.

Today’s IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Richa Ghosh: Richa Ghosh has been India's go-to player in the backend of the innings, scoring quick runs consistently. Her stint with the Hobart Hurricanes WBBL has helped her improve in leaps and bounds. Given her ability to play both spin and pace equally well, Ghosh is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Laura Wolvaardt: Laura Wolvaardt is undoubtedly one of the best batters in the world. While she is well-known for her ability to pace an innings and score big runs at the top of the order, her power game has also improved drastically in recent seasons. With form on her side, Wolvaardt is a must-have in your IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Marizanne Kapp: Marizanne Kapp is set to take up the lead all-rounder role in the absence of Dane van Niekerk. While Kapp's batting adds depth and balance to the side, it will be her bowling prowess that South Africa will bank on the most. With the conditions suiting her as well, Kapp is a good addition to your IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Poonam Yadav: Poonam Yadav hasn't been in the best of forms but the star leggie is always a wickettaking threat in the middle overs. Her ability to lure batters into making mistakes will be crucial against a side that is loaded with right-handers, making her a fine addition to your IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction team

Smriti Mandhana (IN-W)

Deepti Sharma (IN-W)

Laura Wolvaardt (SA-W)

Important stats for IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction team

Smriti Mandhana - 2461 runs in 64 ODI matches, Bat Average: 41.71

Jhulan Goswami - 245 wickets in 195 ODI matches, Bowl Average: 21.74

Marizanne Kapp - 2017 runs and 134 wickets in 118 ODI matches

IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction Today

IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Ghosh, L Wolvaardt, M Raj, S Mandhana, M Kapp, S Luus, D Sharma, A Khaka, S Ismail, J Goswami and P Yadav

Captain: L Wolvaardt, Vice-Captain: S Mandhana

IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Ghosh, L Wolvaardt, M Raj, S Verma, M Kapp, S Luus, S Kaur, A Khaka, S Ismail, J Goswami and S Rana

Captain: M Kapp, Vice-Captain: M Raj

Edited by Samya Majumdar