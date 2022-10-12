IN-W vs TL-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Women's Asia Cup 2022, Semi-final 1

India Women (IN-W) will take on Thailand Women (TL-W) in the first semi-final of the Women's Asia Cup 2022 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, October 13. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the IN-W vs TL-W Dream11 Prediction & fantasy tips.

India Women have been the team to beat with five wins in six matches. While their bowling attack has fired in unison, youngsters Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma have done exceedingly well with the bat.

Thailand, on the other hand, have punched above their weight with three wins in six matches, including a big triumph over Pakistan. Although they were thrashed in the previous game against India, Thailand are capable of giving the Indians a run for their money. With both teams eyeing a place in the final, an entertaining game beckons in Sylhet.

IN-W vs TL-W Match Details, Women's Asia Cup 2022

The first semi-final of the Women's Asia Cup 2022 has Thailand Women taking on India Women in Sylhet. The game is set to take place at 7:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IN-W vs TL-W, Women's Asia Cup 2022, 1st semi-final

Date and Time: 13th October 2022, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Live Streaming: Hotstar

IN-W vs TL-W pitch report for Women's Asia Cup 2022

The pitch in Sylhet has been on the slower side with the average first-innings total in the last four matches being 102. The spinners have enjoyed the conditions at the venue, accounting for 18 out of 26 wickets in the last two matches. Teams will prefer batting first upon winning the toss, with the pitch bound to slow down as the match progresses.

Last 4 matches

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average 1st-innings score: 102

Average 2nd-innings score: 73

IN-W vs TL-W Form Guide

Thailand: LLWWWL

India: WWWLWW

IN-W vs TL-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Thailand Women injury/team news

No injury concerns for Thailand Women.

Thailand Women probable playing 11

Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Natthakan Chantam, Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Chanida Sutthiruang, Rosenan Kanoh, Phannita Maya, Sornnarin Tippoch, Nattaya Boochatham, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Nanthita Boonsukham and Thipatcha Putthawong.

India Women injury/team news

No changes are expected for India Women.

India Women probable playing 11

Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh and Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

IN-W vs TL-W Dream11 match top picks for Women's Asia Cup 2022

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Nannapat Koncharoenkai (6 matches, 105 runs, Average: 17.50)

Nannapat Koncharoenkai has been decent at the top of Thailand's batting unit, scoring 105 runs in six matches. While she is averaging just 17.50, she has gotten off to starts more often than not. With Richa Ghosh likely to bat lower down the order, she may not get a chance to bat, making Koncharoenkai's selection in your IN-W vs TL-W prediction team a viable one.

Top Batter Pick

Smriti Mandhana (3 innings, 70 runs, Average: 23.33)

Smriti Mandhana has taken a backseat in the Women's Asia Cup, scoring just 70 runs in three matches as the likes of Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues have done the bulk of the scoring. However, Mandhana is one of the best batters in the world with 17 fifty-plus scores in 96 T20Is. With Mandhana likely to bat at the top of the order, she is a must-have in your IN-W vs TL-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Deepti Sharma (6 matches, 10 wickets, Average: 8.60)

Deepti Sharma is the leading wicket-taker in the competition with 10 wickets in just six matches. She is averaging just 8.60 with an economy rate of 3.91. Given her form with the ball and her ability to score runs down the order too, Deepti is a top pick in your IN-W vs TL-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Thipatcha Putthawong (6 matches, 8 wickets, Average: 14.25)

Thipatcha Putthawong is Thailand's leading wicket-taker in the Women's Asia Cup with eight wickets in six matches. Although she went wicketless in the previous game against India, Putthawong has used the conditions to good effect. With the pitch suiting her style of bowling, Putthawong is a handy pick for your IN-W vs TL-W Dream11 prediction team.

IN-W vs TL-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Shafali Verma

Shafali Verma has been sensational in her last two games with 63 runs and two wickets. While her bowling has been an added bonus, Shafali's explosiveness at the top of the order is key with a T20I strike rate of 134.70. Given her form, Shafali should be a fine captaincy pick for your IN-W vs TL-W Dream11 prediction team.

Deepti Sharma

Deepti Sharma has been the pick of the bowlers in the Women's Asia Cup with 10 wickets so far. She has bowled crunch overs and delivered wickets at times of need. Although she may not be required with the bat, Deepti's bowling exploits

5 Must-picks with player stats for IN-W vs TL-W, Women's Asia Cup 2022, Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Shafali Verma 119 runs in 4 matches Thipatcha Putthawong 8 wickets in 6 matches Natthakan Chantham 116 runs in 6 matches Smriti Mandhana 70 runs in 3 innings Deepti Sharma 10 wickets in 6 matches

IN-W vs TL-W Dream11 Prediction expert tips for Women's Asia Cup 2022, 1st Semi-Final

The Indian spin duo of Sneh Rana and Deepti Sharma impressed against Thailand in the group stage, picking up five wickets amongst them. Both have been in brilliant form and given the conditions on offer, Rana and Deepti should be viable options in your IN-W vs TL-W Dream11 prediction team.

IN-W vs TL-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Women's Asia Cup, Head To Head

IN-W vs TL-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Women's Asia Cup, Head To Head

Wicketkeeper: N Koncharoenkai

Batters: S Mandhana, S Tippoch, J Rodrigues, S Verma (c)

All-rounders: D Sharma (vc), P Vastrakar

Bowlers: N Boochatham, S Rana, R Singh, T Putthawong

IN-W vs TL-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Women's Asia Cup, Grand League

IN-W vs TL-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Women's Asia Cup, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: N Koncharoenkai

Batters: S Mandhana (c), S Meghana, S Tippoch, S Verma, N Chaiwai

All-rounders: D Sharma (vc), O Kamchomphu

Bowlers: S Rana, R Singh, T Putthawong

