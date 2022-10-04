IN-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match 8

India (IN-W) will take on United Arab Emirates Women (UAE-W) in the eighth game of the Women’s Asia Cup T20 at the Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium, Sylhet on Tuesday. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the IN-W vs UAE-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs and pitch report.

India have had a superb start to their campaign. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side have recorded two huge wins and have defended scores of 150 and 181 in their two games against Sri Lanka and Malaysia respectively. Meanwhile, UAE have played just one gamr against Sri Lanka, which they lost by 11 runs while chasing 66 in a reduced game (11-overs-a-side).

IN-W vs UAE-W, Match Details

The eighth game of the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 between India and United Arab Emirates will be played on October 4 at Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium in Sylhet at 1 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: IN-W vs UAE-W

Date & Time: October 4, 2022; 1 pm IST

Venue: Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Live Streaming: Hotstar

Live Telecast: Star Sports

Pitch Report

The track assists spinners, but it has been a good one to bat on as well. Thus, more of the same can be expected in this game i.e. more spin and some runs.

Matches won by team batting first: 3

Matches won by team bowling first: 3

IN-W vs UAE-W Probable Playing XIs

India Women Team News

India might continue to give their fringe players some chances and may not make any changes to the XI that faced Malaysia.

India Women Probable Playing XI

Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Kiran Navgire, Dayalan Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma/Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

United Arab Emirates Women Team News

No major injury concerns

United Arab Emirates Women Probable Playing XI

Theertha Satish (wk), Esha Rohit Oza, Kavisha Egodage, Khushi Sharma, Chaya Mughal (c), Samaira Dharnidharka, Natasha Cherriath, Vaishnave Mahesh, Mahika Gaur, Lavanya Keny, Suraksha Kotte

Today’s IN-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Richa Ghosh (2 matches, 42 runs)

Ghosh seems to be batting well. The 19-year-old wicketkeeper batter has garnered 42 runs while striking at 168.00 and has hit five fours along with two sixes in the competition.

Top Batter Pick

Jemimah Rodrigues (1 inning, 76 runs)

Rodrigues made a solid comeback from injury. She has batted just once in the tournament, amassing a fine 76 from 53 in the first game against Sri Lanka.

Top All-rounder Pick

Dayalan Hemalatha (2 matches, 23 runs, 3 wickets)

Hemalatha has contributed excellently throughout the tournament. She has scored 23 runs without being dismissed and has a strike rate of 164.28. She has had just one outing with the ball, returning figures of 3-15.

Top Bowler Pick

Vaishnave Mahesh (1 match, 3 wickets)

Mahesh bowled a very good spell in UAE's first game against Sri Lanka. She got three wickets and conceded only 15 runs in her four-over spell.

IN-W vs UAE-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Deepti Sharma (2 matches, 3 wickets)

Sharma has been in top form with the ball. The off-spinner has returned three wickets at an economy of 3.57. She hasn't got an opportunity with the bat in the tournament, but she can make an impact.

Sabbhineni Meghana (1 match, 69 runs)

Meghana looked in solid touch with the bat in the last game against Malaysia. She racked up 69 off 53 in a knock that included 11 fours and a six.

Five Must-picks with player stats for IN-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Deepti Sharma 3 wickets in 2 matches Sabbhineni Meghana 69 runs in 1 match Dayalan Hemalatha 23 runs & 3 wickets in 2 matches Vaishnave Mahesh 3 wickets in 1 match Mahika Gaur 3 wickets in 1 match

IN-W vs UAE-W Match Expert Tips

India will go into the game as the overwhelming favourites, and several players from the team could be key. Moreover, expect the spinners and top-order batters to perform well, so they could be good captaincy picks.

IN-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for India Women vs United Arab Emirates Women - Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022

Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh

Batters: Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Mahika Gaur

All-rounders: Esha Rohit Oza, Chaya Mughal, Deepti Sharma, Dayalan Hemalatha

Bowlers: Vaishnave Mahesh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav

IN-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Dream11 Team for India Women vs United Arab Emirates Women - Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022

Wicketkeeper: Theertha Satish, Richa Ghosh

Batters: Sabbhineni Meghana, Shafali Verma, Mahika Gaur

All-rounders: Esha Rohit Oza, Deepti Sharma, Dayalan Hemalatha

Bowlers: Vaishnave Mahesh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh

Poll : 0 votes