IN-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, Match 9

The ninth match of the ICC T20 Women's World Cup 2023 will see India Women (IN-W) lock horns with West Indies Women (WI-W) at Newlands in Cape Town on Wednesday, February 15. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the IN-W vs WI-W Dream11 prediction.

India started the tournament with an emphatic win against Pakistan courtesy of a fine batting display from Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh. India should welcome back Smriti Mandhana to the top of the order, making them the overwhelming favorites to win the game.

However, India will be wary of West Indies, who boast Stafanie Taylor and Hayley Matthews in their ranks. The Windies have a resourceful and experienced squad to fall back on and will fancy their chances of a win.

With valuable points up for grabs, a cracking game beckons in Cape Town.

IN-W vs WI-W Match Details, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

India Women and West Indies Women will lock horns in the ninth match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. The game is set to take place at 6:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IN-W vs WI-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Match 9

Date and Time: 15th February 2023, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

Live Streaming: Hotstar

IN-W vs WI-W pitch report for ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Match 9

The pitch is expected to be a good one to bat on with the average first-innings score being 135. Spinners have accounted for almost 55 percent of the wickets at the venue in the tournament. There could also be some help on offer with the new ball, with 25 percent of the wickets falling in the first six overs. Chasing is the preferred option, with the record also in the favor of the team bowling first at Newlands.

Record at Newlands, Cape Town, in Women's T20 WC

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

1st-innings score: 135

2nd-innings score: 133

IN-W vs WI-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

India Women injury/team news

No new injury concerns for India Women.

India Women probable playing 11

Yastika Bhatia/Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav and Renuka Singh Thakur.

West Indies Women injury/team news

No injury concerns for West Indies Women.

West Indies Women probable playing 11

Hayley Matthews (c), Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Afy Fletcher, Zaida James, Shamilia Connell, Rashada Williams (wk) and Shekera Selman.

IN-W vs WI-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Richa Ghosh (31 off 20 in the previous match vs Pakistan)

Richa Ghosh is one of the most explosive batters in the world with a T20I strike rate of 135.50. She had a fine outing against Pakistan, scoring 31 runs off just 20 balls. Given her recent form and ability, Richa is a top pick for your IN-W vs WI-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Harmanpreet Kaur (16 off 12 in the previous match vs Pakistan)

Harmanpreet Kaur is quite experienced in this format, scoring 2956 runs in 132 T20I innings. Kaur has an average of 28.15 and is known for her big-hitting abilities in the middle order. With Kaur showing glimpses of her ability in the previous game, he is a fine addition to your IN-W vs WI-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Deepti Sharma (88 matches, 914 runs, 97 wickets)

Deepti Sharma is a world-class all-rounder, with 914 runs and 97 wickets to her name in just 88 matches. She has a bowling average of 19.50 and has some franchise league experience under her belt as well. Although Deepti did not have the best of outings against Pakistan, her skill set and experience make her a must-have in your IN-W vs WI-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Afy Fletcher (1/22 in the previous match vs England)

Afy Fletcher was one of the better bowlers in West Indies' loss to England earlier in the tournament, picking up one wicket. Fletcher has 52 wickets in 62 innings, with an economy of 5.79 holding her in good stead. With the conditions suiting spinners, Fletcher is a good pick for your IN-W vs WI-W Dream11 prediction team.

IN-W vs WI-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Shafali Verma

Shafali Verma is one of the best openers in the world and for good reason. She has 1264 runs in this format with a strike rate of 134.46. Shafali is also being used as the sixth-bowling option by India, holding her in high regard. Given her recent exploits in the U-19 World Cup and her knock of 33 (25) in the previous game, Shafali is a viable captaincy pick for your IN-W vs WI-W Dream11 prediction team.

Hayley Matthews

Hayley Matthews has been a consistent performer for West Indies with 1493 runs and 74 wickets in 72 innings. Matthews has a batting strike rate of 103.82 and is capable of scoring big runs too. With Matthews bound to play a prominent role with the ball as well, she is a brilliant choice as captain or vice-captain of your IN-W vs WI-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for IN-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Shafali Verma 33(25) in the previous game Deepti Sharma 97 wickets in 88 matches Harmanpreet Kaur 16(12) in the previous game Hayley Matthews 42(32) in the previous game Afy Fletcher 1/22 in the previous game

IN-W vs WI-W match expert tips (ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023)

Stafanie Taylor recently returned from injury, scoring just three runs against England. However, Taylor is quite experienced with 3124 runs in 110 innings at a strike rate in excess of 85. If Taylor finds her groove early on, she could be a fine pick for your IN-W vs WI-W Dream11 prediction team.

IN-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

IN-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh

Batters: Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle, Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma (c)

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews (vc), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar

Bowlers: Afy Fletcher, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh

IN-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

IN-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh

Batters: Stafanie Taylor, Chedean Nation, Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews (vc), Deepti Sharma (c), Chinelle Henry

Bowlers: Afy Fletcher, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh

